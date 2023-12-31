Kanama Smart Bait: A Breakthrough in Intelligent Fishing Technology

As we all know, if you want to catch big fish, using live fish as bait is the best choice, but live bait fish is not easy to get and not well preserved, and it is easy to lose activity during the fishing process, especially in the deep sea which is often hundreds of meters. Kanama smart bait from Japan is a good solution to this problem.
SHINJUKU-KU, Tokyo, Dec. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As we all know, if you want to catch big fish, using live fish as bait is the best choice, but live bait fish is not easy to get and not well preserved, and it is easy to lose activity during the fishing process, especially in the deep sea which is often hundreds of meters. Kanama smart bait from Japan is a good solution to this problem.
Anglers only need to insert the smart bait from the mouth of the fish into the belly of the dead fish. The smart bait is automatically turned on after contact with the water, and through the algorithm drive will be the dead bait fish realistic simulation of live fish swimming, and at the same time, send out the low-frequency sound waves that can attract fish. Kanama smart bait works even at depths of up to 300 meters.
Fishing with Kanama smart bait has more advantages than fishing with traditional bait:
- Ability to use odor to attract big fish;
- Realistic oral tactile sensation that reduces the alertness of the fish;
- Continuously emits low-frequency sound waves to efficiently lure fish;
- Does not require the angler to reel in and lift the rod as often as with traditional lures, making it easy to catch big fish.
The main technical features of Kanama smart bait:
- Bionic design: simulates the swinging frequency of fish while swimming, and emits low-frequency sound waves to attract fish.
- 30ATM waterproof: waterproof up to 300 meters;
- Longer battery life: adopts high-capacity lithium battery, with a life of up to 4 hours;
- Automatic operation: with liquid sensing function, it automatically turns on when it enters water and turns off when it leaves water;
- Strong power: built-in 30,000 rpm high speed motor, output up to 2kg of torque;
- Intelligent charging: USB magnetic charging, full automatic power-off, cycle charging times up to 500 times or more;
- High-strength shell: the shell is made of pressure-resistant, corrosion-resistant high-strength plastic material;
- Reusable: sturdy and reliable threading hole design, independent sub-wire connection, greatly reducing the rate of loss.
About Kanama：
Kanama is an intelligent fishing gear brand founded in Japan, the team gathered experts from bionics, oceanography, material science and other fields, is committed to the research and development and production of intelligent fishing equipment, and has obtained a number of patents. Kanama has set up its own factory, integrating R&D, production and sales, and takes "making fishing easier" as its brand objective, so that more and more fishing enthusiasts can experience the revolutionary upgrading brought by intelligent technology to fishing. In the future, Kanama will continue to develop more innovative fishing gear to help anglers carry out fishing activities more efficiently and conveniently.
