KANAMETO, cloud service for local governments, becomes carbon neutral service

The J-Credit Scheme is designed for the Japanese government to certify the amount of GHG emissions reduced or absorbed as "credits." Companies are eligible for receiving credits by reducing GHG emissions through the use of renewable energy, introducing energy-saving equipment, absorbing GHG emission through proper forest management, etc.

For carbon offsetting, transcosmos online communications utilized various types of credits generated by local governments including forest J-credits generated in Hokkaido, Nagano Prefecture, Mie Prefecture, Shiga Prefecture, Fukuoka City, Nagasaki Prefecture and Miyazaki Prefecture. Aiming to co-achieve decarbonization based on a community-based circular society together with local governments, transcosmos and transcosmos online communications will proactively assist local governments in utilizing the environmental value of forests owned by prefectures and cities.

For CFP calculation and the purchasing of J-Credits, transcosmos online communications used GHG emissions calculation services transcosmos released in October 2023. transcosmos helps transcosmos online communications calculate CFP and offset carbon throughout the lifecycle of KANAMETO. Ultimately, transcosmos Group will contribute to a more sustainable world.

In CFP calculation, transcosmos referred to "software product carbon footprint calculation rules" released in April 2024 by Not-for-Profit Organization Japan Environment Club. transcosmos is leading by example in calculating cloud CFP in the Japan market.

KANAMETO doesn't just end with development and delivery. transcosmos online communications manages its day-to-day operations. As the operational process involves economic activities, KANAMETO becomes a source of differing types of GHG emissions including emissions from electricity consumption by servers and employee desktops, and emissions from employee commuting. transcosmos online communications is committed to reduce GHG emissions in this process as much as practically possible. To offset that cannot be reduced through these efforts, transcosmos online communications will purchase credits to achieve carbon offsetting, and continue to carry out activities towards a sustainable society.

KANAMETO is also equipped with other LINE-powered features that help spread eco-friendly actions in daily life. Specifically, KANAMETO sends out garbage day reminders via LINE official accounts while enabling citizens to apply for garbage collection services online, encouraging citizens to sort and dispose of garbage properly. As a partner for local governments, transcosmos and transcosmos online communications will continue to develop services that help create a sustainable society while promoting environmental awareness.

Comment from a local government

[Mr. Takahashi, Miyagawa forestry association, Mie Prefecture]

We are delighted to hear that Miyagawa forestry association's forest J-credit helped KANAMETO offset its carbon footprint. We will continue to develop and manage our forests. We hope KANAMETO helps its users including local governments effectively communicate with their end users.

News: transcosmos GHG emissions calculation services: https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/company/news/231026.html

About KANAMETO by transcosmos online communications (no translation available): https://kanameto.me/

