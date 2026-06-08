Kanbar Digital Named 2026 Agency of the Year by AMA San Diego

It's a reflection of the trust our clients place in us and a reminder of why we stay committed to thoughtful, forward-looking work. Recognition like this deepens that commitment. Post this

Kanbar Digital was also recognized as a finalist in three additional categories:

Trailblazer of the Year: Khalil Kanbar, Founder and CEO

Digital Marketing Campaign: Magceutics

SEO/SEM:Silver, "Bagmasters: Full-Funnel Paid Media Transformation," and finalist for the USA Vein Clinics location page optimization campaign

The Sandie Awards are judged by a national panel of marketing professionals drawn from outside San Diego, Orange, and Los Angeles counties to ensure impartiality. Judges' remarks on the Agency of the Year submission noted that Kanbar Digital is "building something special in San Diego," and praised the agency for its "balance between performance, growth, and community impact" and its "clear focus on performance, transparency, accountability, and long-term client value."

"Receiving Agency of the Year from AMA San Diego is an honor we don't take lightly," says Khalil Kanbar, Founder and CEO of Kanbar Digital. "It's a reflection of the trust our clients place in us and a reminder of why we stay committed to thoughtful, forward-looking work. Recognition like this deepens that commitment."

Agency Growth and Recognition

Over the past three years, Kanbar Digital has grown annual revenue from $1 million to $2.5 million while tripling its full-time team to 15 employees, driven by long-term client retention rather than acquisition-and-churn. The agency now supports more than 30 active clients, the majority based in Southern California, and managed over $20 million in ad spend in 2025.

Kanbar Digital's work has been recognized nationally, including features in both Fortune and Forbes for its leadership in AI-driven marketing services. The agency's Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) offering is a productized service designed to help brands maintain visibility in AI-driven search experiences and has been adopted by more than 40% of the agency's SEO clients. As organic search traffic has declined across many industries by as much as 40% due to user migration toward AI tools, Kanbar Digital's approach has helped its SEO clients largely protect revenue that would otherwise have been impacted.

Visit Kanbar.Digital to learn more.

About Kanbar Digital

Founded in San Diego, Kanbar Digital is a full-service digital marketing agency specializing in SEO, paid media, Amazon, email, social, and AI visibility optimization. The agency partners with brands across direct-to-consumer, healthcare, eCommerce, and B2B sectors, with a focus on transparent measurement, long-term client retention, and accountable performance.

Media Contact

Khalil Kanbar, Kanbar Digital, LLC, 1 9163467535, [email protected], https://kanbar.digital

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SOURCE Kanbar Digital, LLC