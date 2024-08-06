Kane Hodder Reveals the Truth Behind the Face of Horror Competition

"I feel honored to be a part of Face of Horror. At conventions, I have had countless fans tell me their experience with the competition. How far they got, etc. Virtually all of them say they can't wait to try again." Post this

INTERVIEW HIGHLIGHTS:

On connecting with fans, Hodder said, "I feel honored to be a part of Face of Horror. At conventions, I have had countless fans tell me their experience with the competition; how far they got, etc. Virtually all of them say they can't wait to try again."

His favorite part of the winner experience is spending time with the overall winner at a really cool location. I also thoroughly enjoy watching all the finalists' videos, giving my critiques, and then picking one that they call "Kane's pick."

HOLLYWOOD GHOST HUNTERS

It all began when Hodder was filming at the Mansfield Penitentiary called "Fallen Angels" with his buddy Rick McCallum, who is also a stuntman and longtime friend. "We have done 26 films together. In our downtime, we decided to explore the prison more. Since we both had an interest in the paranormal world, we decided then to form our own investigative group." They named it Hollywood Ghost Hunters, and the group was made up of other horror actors like Danielle Harris and RA Mihailoff.

2024 FACE OF HORROR CHAMPION GHOST HUNT

"I won't share the details just yet, but one thing I can guarantee is that it will be a place with lots of paranormal history."

The Face of Horror competition invites horror fans to register for the ultimate prize of $13,000 and a paranormal photoshoot with Kane Hodder to be featured in Rue Morgue magazine. This fundraising campaign benefits Starlight Children's Foundation and is sponsored by Ghost Corps, which is contributing a VIP tour of its headquarters to the 2024 Face of Horror champion.

Visit https://faceofhorror.org/ to register or learn more about the Face of Horror competition... IF YOU DARE!

