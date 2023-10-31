Kanfit increases production throughput and improves on time delivery with Plataine's AI-Based Production Scheduling Solution

"We see a significant improvement in meeting our production targets. We've seen an increase in our due date compliance by 5%—a milestone in Kanfit's goal to achieve operational excellence, future growth and innovation" Shachar Fine, EVP Business Development, Kanfit. Post this

Kanfit' was hard hit by the Corona virus. Getting production back up to speed was a priority. Its weekly process of production planning consumed valuable time better spent on critical tasks. Using Excel to prepare the production plan slowed down its ability to react quickly to unexpected events on the production floor. Also, Kanfit's manufacturing success was heavily dependent on a single planner who held all the knowledge—business strategy, rules, and industry insights. The company needed a solution that would not only address its immediate challenges but also lay the foundation for sustainable growth.

Plataine's Production Scheduler empowers Kanfit to optimize its manufacturing operations, boost efficiency, and respond to evolving market demands. The Production Scheduler is powered by Plataine's cutting-edge AI Practimum-OptimumTM algorithm for optimizing production scheduling – it combines unprecedented levels of optimized KPIs with a practical, robust planning application. The Production Scheduler generates an optimal schedule with a single click to meet Kanfit's production KPIs. In the face of unexpected events on the factory floor, the Production Scheduler reacts in real-time, adjusting the schedule and ensuring compliance with production objectives, and maintaining efficiency. Goals-based planning, configurable by both business leaders and the planner, provides the required flexibility.

During its initial implementation, a substantial increase in several parameters was achieved. First time results showed 100% visibility into the production process, meaning every aspect of Kanfit's production process synchronized with the factory floor, providing full transparency and control. The company also experienced a 15% increase in throughput, and after just six months. This improvement further grew and stabilized at an impressive 30% increase, significantly improving the company's throughput capabilities. Kanfit accomplished these gains without the need to invest in new machinery, hire additional employees, or extend working hours, demonstrating the efficiency and impact of the Plataine solution in contrast to when it relied on Excel. Moreover, there was a 5% increase in due date compliance, further solidifying Kanfit's commitment to delivering on time. Weekly planning time was reduced, enhancing operations and boosting agility.

The Production Scheduler captured Kanfit's organizational knowledge and best practices, shifting the planner's focus from mundane tasks to meeting growth and production goals.

By maximizing production efficiency and resource utilization, the Production Scheduler not only addressed immediate challenges but also unlocked the door to scalability. Kanfit is now poised to achieve its growth aspirations head-on.

Shachar Fine, EVP Business Development, Kanfit shared that "Plataine's Production Scheduler isn't just a software solution; it's become an integral part of our daily operations at Kanfit. The Corona virus hit us hard. Plataine's solution has enabled us to close the gap and recover quickly. We see a significant improvement in meeting our production targets. We've seen an increase in our due date compliance by 5% — a considerable milestone in Kanfit's goal to achieve operational excellence, future growth and innovation, especially during times of supply chain and workforce challenges."

Avner Ben-Bassat, President & CEO of Plataine adds "I am very excited to see how Plataine's Production Scheduler has transformed Kanfit's production processes, delivering tangible value and efficiency improvements beyond our expectations. Advanced manufacturers are trying to address several industry challenges in parallel, and I'm delighted that Plataine delivers a collaborative solution, helping Kanfit address both supply chain challenges and experienced workforce shortages, allowing a quick ramp up in manufacturing. More and more advanced manufacturers understand they cannot rely on Excel for planning and scheduling of complex operations."

About Plataine:

Plataine is the leading provider of Industrial IoT and AI-based optimization solutions for advanced manufacturing. Plataine's solutions provide intelligent, connected Digital Assistants for production floor management and staff, empowering manufacturers to make optimized decisions in real-time, every time. Plataine's patent-protected technologies are used by leading manufacturers worldwide, including Airbus, IAI, Triumph, MRAS (an ST Engineering company), Alestis, Kineco-Kaman, IFS, Light & Strong, Kanfit and Ethan Allen. Plataine partners with SAP, Microsoft, Siemens PLM the Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (AMRC) with Boeing, and CTC GmbH (an Airbus Company), and is also a part of the UK National Composites Centre (NCC) membership network, to advance the 'Factory of the Future' worldwide. For this work, Plataine has received Frost & Sullivan's 2021 Global Technology Innovation Leadership Award for its AI-Based Digital Assistants for Manufacturing and Innovation Awards from the JEC, Plataine Receives SME 2021 Excellence in Composites Manufacturing Award and CompositesUK organizations. Plataine is ISO 27001 certified for compliance with information security management requirements. For more information, visit: http://www.plataine.com.

About Kanfit Ltd.:

Kanfit is a leading manufacturer of detailed and primary parts, ready-to-mount assemblies, and subassemblies, for the aerospace and medical device industries. It has over 35 years of experience working with composite materials, and its ready-to-fly assemblies provide customers with a full-service solution ranging from product specification to 3D modelling to serial production. The company prides itself on its short response time and is an authorized supplier to a range of leading companies, including Bell Textron, Boeing Gulfstream, Israel Aerospace Industries and Lockheed Martin. For more information, visit: http://www.kanfit.com.

Media Contact

Vicky Books, Plataine, 97237691149, [email protected], https://www.plataine.com/

SOURCE Plataine