Kanopi Studios Acquires Chapter Three to Expand Drupal Services

The addition of the Chapter Three team brings elite expertise in:

Decoupled & headless Drupal: Extending our technical stack for faster, more flexible web implementations. This includes Next-Drupal 2.0 — a modern headless Drupal architecture — making it easier and faster to develop high-performance web experiences powered by Drupal's robust back-end.

Community leadership: Integrating 20 years of Drupal contributions to stay at the forefront of the platform's evolution.

Chapter Three clients will continue working with their existing teams and will have access to Kanopi's additional services and support during the transition.

Together, the teams will also continue supporting modern Drupal builds, including decoupled implementations when projects call for it.

"We're thrilled to welcome the Chapter Three team and expand Kanopi's ability to take on more complex and impactful work," said Anne Stefanyk, CEO of Kanopi Studios. "It's gratifying to bring even more robust website services to our clients. For me personally, it's meaningful to reconnect with the roots of my career."

About Kanopi Studios:

Founded by Anne Stefanyk, Kanopi Studios builds powerful websites that serve as a positive force in the world. The agency works primarily with mission-driven organizations in nonprofit, education and healthcare. It delivers strategy, design and development services across North America. Kanopi has grown from a three-person team to more than 80 employees, with a remote workforce throughout the U.S. and Canada. Learn more at www.kanopi.com.

About Chapter Three:

Chapter Three is a San Francisco-based Drupal agency with a 20-year track record delivering high-performance, scalable digital platforms. The company is known for its deep technical expertise, contributions to the Drupal community and commitment to building meaningful digital experiences. Learn more at www.chapterthree.com

