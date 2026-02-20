Kansas City Attorneys Launch James & Riggins, a Boutique Personal Injury Law Firm

Malik James, Anthony Riggins combine complementary personal injury law experience and skills to give clients hands-on support as they seek justice

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Feb. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Malik James and Anthony Riggins, two local and experienced personal injury attorneys, today announced the launch of a new law firm: James & Riggins.

The partnership of James and Riggins is rooted in their complementary experience and skills. James is a Marine who served in the Quick Reaction Force; this experience helps him address cases strategically and efficiently. Riggins is an experienced litigator with significant first-chair trial experience as both a plaintiff's and defense attorney.

As a combined force, they provide stronger representation for clients and, as a boutique personal injury firm, a more hands-on approach. James & Riggins handles personal injury cases, such as:

Motor vehicle accidents

Trucking accidents

Premises liability

Wrongful death

"We recognize there are many excellent attorneys in Kansas City, however, the choice of a lawyer often comes down to who clients relate to," James said. "As a team, Anthony and I can deliver a deeper level of personalized service for Kansas Citians who need legal help."

"By joining forces, Malik and I are well positioned to deliver justice for clients who are experiencing difficult and traumatic situations," Riggins said. "We are committed to supporting clients through every stage as they work to recover from injury or loss, including litigation and, if needed, using our trial experience to win in front of a jury."

The two founders both take pride in being fathers and husbands as well as making Kansas City their home: Each graduated from the University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Law. They have also won accolades for their legal work. James was named a Top Oralist at UMKC and been named to the Missouri Super Lawyers' "Rising Stars" list and Riggins has been named to the Missouri & Kansas Super Lawyers' "Rising Stars" list and the National Trial Lawyers' Top 40 Under 40 list.

To learn more about James & Riggins, visit their website at jrlawkc.com.

