Kansas City Auto Show at Bartle Hall Showcases Auto Innovation March 14 - 17, 2024

There's no better place than the KC Auto Show for consumers to experience gas-powered, hybrids and electric vehicles all in one place. Post this

"The momentum is strong for the 2024 show," said Kansas City Auto Show Producer Larry Carl. "With tickets sales and brand participation building back out of the pandemic, we're positioned to offer an exciting attendee experience. The show generates consumer interest and buzz for new vehicles, kicking off the spring market for the local new car dealers we support."

For nearly 100 years, the Kansas City Auto Show has been a popular event that draws thousands of car lovers, shoppers, and automobile enthusiasts throughout the Midwest. From Alfa Romeo to Volkswagen, this year's show will feature the latest model cars, trucks, crossovers, SUVs, alternative fuel vehicles, hybrids, and exotics.

"Whether or not you are in the market for a new vehicle, the show has something for everyone and is the perfect spring break outing or activity between Big 12 tournament basketball games," Carl added.

Brands scheduled to appear at the 2024 KC Auto Show include Alfa Romeo, Buick, Chevrolet, Chrysler, Dodge, Ford, GMC, Honda, Hyundai, Jaguar, Jeep, Kia, Land Rover, Lincoln, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Nissan, Ram, Toyota, and Volkswagen.

"There's no better place than the KC Auto Show for consumers to experience gas-powered, hybrids and electric vehicles all in one place," adds Webb.

In addition to latest automobiles on display, the KC Auto Show is bringing back show favorite – the "Electric Vehicle Experience" – an indoor test track and one-stop-shop for electric vehicle test rides and education. Showgoers may choose from 11 electric vehicles (EVs) – nearly triple the number of EVs from the last show – for a ride-along and take two thrilling trips around the indoor EV track!

The 11 electric vehicles options for the ride-along include: BMW i5, Ford F150 Lightning, Ford Mustang Mach-E, Kia EV6, Kia EV9, Mercedes-Benz EQS Sedan, Mercedes-Benz EQB SUV, Mercede-Benz EQS SUV, Nissan Ariya, Porsche Taycan and the Volkswagen ID.4.

The Electric Vehicle Experience indoor EV test track will offer attendees the opportunity to get inside the latest EVs to feel the power of electric. As they ride along with professional drivers, consumers can experience the unique feel of an electric vehicle and the power that comes from instant torque delivered by electric motors.

In addition to ride-alongs, showgoers can learn about all things electric vehicle charging at Evergy's EV Charging Experience. Visitors will learn about pressing EV topics including how and where to charge, maintenance and associated EV ownership costs.

The Electric Vehicle Experience will be located indoors on the main floor of the Auto Show and is included in the daily ticket price. Participants must be 8+ years old and accompanied by a parent or guardian.

In addition to the Electric Vehicle Experience, the KC Auto Show will offer many other featured activities:

Volkswagen will be showcasing the eye-catching, retro VW ID. Buzz! This retro electric camper prototype will be on site for viewing. It's a vehicle you'll never lose in a parking lot!

Mercedes will be offering a children's drawing contest: "Draw Yourself in the Car of Your Dreams" with art kits as prizes!

Ford will offer showgoers its racing simulator, as well as education about its Ford BlueCruise autonomous driving feature.

Nissan will hold a Pathfinder Scavenger Hunt and have giveaways for showgoers.

Classic car lovers will enjoy the Kansas City Automotive Museum's exhibition of classic and vintage vehicles.

$12 adult tickets during the Big 12 basketball tournament games if you wear basketball gear from your favorite Big 12 team! Redeemable only at the Box Office.

Ticket Prices

Buy online and save $3. Tickets are $20 for adults at the box office, but $17 if purchased online at kcautoshow.com. Children ages 8-12 are $8 online and $10 at the door, while kids ages seven and younger may enter for free. Special pricing for military personnel and first responders in uniform is also available.

PARKING: Bartle Hall at the Kansas City Convention Center is located in the heart of downtown Kansas City, Mo. All major highways feed into the downtown for easy access. The Municipal Auditorium Plaza Parking Garage – servicing Convention Center facilities including Bartle Hall -- is located onsite at 201 West 13th Street. Entrances are located on Wyandotte and Central Streets between 12th and 13th Street. The parking garage also connects the Convention Center facilities and the Marriott Hotel, making walking between the two venues easy for guests.

ABOUT: The Automobile Dealers Association of Kansas City, established in 1909, is the trade association of the more than 100 franchised new car dealerships in the metropolitan area. The Association was formed to represent the interests of new car and truck dealers in the area. Our dealers sell 70,000 new vehicles annually and directly employ over 8,000 people, with another 5,000 jobs attributable to automotive retail. New car automobile dealers are a significant economic engine throughout the greater Kansas City region. The tax revenue generated by dealerships exceeds half a billion dollars annually. Since 2011, our Charitable Foundation has returned over $2 million to the community each year by supporting dozens of worthy organizations.

Visit us online at kcautoshow.com and follow us on Facebook and Instagram!

Media Contact

Elaina Boudreau, BELA Communications, 913-660-0548, [email protected]

SOURCE Automobile Dealers Association of Kansas City