Kansas City Based Digital Agency, Jubilant Digital Marketing, Earns Place on the 2023 Inc. 5000

"Their passion and leadership have allowed us to build a bench of experts as the foundation for future growth," Josh says. "We've tried to essentially curate an awesome team—a core group of leaders to build around." Tweet this

Josh Eliseuson, Founder & Digital Strategist, attributes the digital marketing company's success over its eight years to its sustainable growth, strong customer retention, and outstanding team of talented professionals. "Up to this point, we have relied primarily on referrals and word-of-mouth to connect with new marketing and advertising clients, and with our extremely loyal clients, this has been a very natural and consistent growth," he shares.

"At Jubilant Digital, we have focused our resources and energy on building long-term relationships with each and every client we serve," Josh explains. As a result, Jubilant Digital has industry-leading customer retention rates that far exceed the industry average. While the average client retention timeline in advertising is about 18 months, Jubilant maintains a far higher timeline of several years. "Among our 125 active clients, we are still working with the first 10 ever to sign on for Jubilant Digital services!" Josh shares.

Josh and the Jubilant team extend a special thank you to their clients. "This reward represents our clients' loyalty to us. We couldn't have done it without them," said Josh.

But Josh is also quick to thank his team, composed of web developers, paid search and SEO experts, social media managers, strategic communicators, and more. "Their passion and leadership have allowed us to build a bench of experts as the foundation for future growth," Josh says. "We've tried to essentially curate an awesome team—a core group of leaders to build around." From CRM automation to custom websites to paid search services, clients know they can come to Jubilant for solutions to any marketing need.

About Jubilant Digital Marketing:

Jubilant is a team of digital problem solvers. Our honest and earnest experts dig digital marketing campaigns. Our versatile team loves putting innovative solutions to work. We're constantly investing in education and top-tier tools to stay on top of our game. We've worked hard to get where we are. And with Jubilant, you get all our expertise at your fingertips. We're digital superheroes, just without the capes.

Media Contact

Josh Eliseuson, Jubilant Digital Marketing, 1 9132765800, [email protected], https://jubilantdigital.com/

Morgan Nielsen, [email protected] | 913-276-5800

LinkedIn

SOURCE Jubilant Digital Marketing