Kansas City-Based NameHero® Secures Spot on Inc5000 List for Third Year in a Row

Founded in 2015 by Ryan Gray, NameHero has grown from a home-based business into a global operation. The company now serves over 50,000 customers worldwide, powering hundreds of thousands of websites and applications. In 2021, NameHero expanded its capabilities by opening a state-of-the-art data center in Lenexa, Kansas, where the company developed its proprietary private cloud. This infrastructure has enabled NameHero to scale its services to meet the demands of enterprises while maintaining its commitment to small businesses and individual clients.

NameHero offers a wide range of services, including website hosting, WordPress hosting, reseller hosting, VPS hosting, email hosting, domain name registration and management, and high-performance gaming servers, such as Minecraft. The company's reputation for performance, security, reliability, and exceptional customer service has made it a leader in the industry.

NameHero first appeared on the Inc5000 list in 2022 and has continued to climb the ranks each year, cementing its status as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America.

