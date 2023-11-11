Kansas City Hosts First Annual Young Enterprising Women Mentoring Forum

Dana Hetrick stated, "The programming was incredible, and our committee's hearts are full after hearing the wonderful conversations that were held between the students and mentors and witnessing how committed these young women are to setting and achieving career goals". Post this

Dana Hetrick, President of Lucas Commercial Flooring and chair of the Kansas City Young Enterprising Women Mentoring Forum stated, "It's exciting to bring this to Kansas City's next generation of women leaders. The programming was incredible, and our committee's hearts are full after hearing the wonderful conversations that were held between the students and mentors and witnessing how committed these young women are to setting and achieving career goals".

The following Kansas City non-profit and for-profit women business leaders served as panelists, mentors and/or committee members:

Christian Barnes , Better Homes & Gardens

, Better Homes & Gardens Audrey Navarro, Clemons Real Estate

Rebecca Stowe, Design Supply Doors

Michele Markham, EAG Advertising & Marketing

Jeanette Prenger, ECCO Select

Erin Merrill, Eskie & Associates

Julie Pierce, Henderson Engineers

Ava Amirahmadi , International Architects

, International Architects Nina Kimbrough Johnson, Johnson County Christmas Bureau

Dana Hetrick, Lucas Commercial Flooring Group

Arielle Nash , the Nash Group

, the Nash Group Elizabeth McFadden, Novella Brandhouse

Asia Jones, ReStart, Inc.

Leslie Kohlmeyer, Show Me KC Schools

Maria Landoni, Sur Landscape Architecture

Michelle Suter, Suter Commercial Law

At the conclusion of the event, four students were awarded scholarships to attend the Enterprising Women of the Year Awards Celebration & Conference in Orlando, Florida in April, 2024, for networking, workshops, and leadership training with women entrepreneurs. These students were selected by school leaders out of the nearly 100 girls that attended from DeLaSalle, Kansas City Girls Preparatory Academy, Ewing Marion Kauffman School, and Lincoln College Preparatory Academy.

Kansas City's first annual Young Enterprising Women Mentoring Forum was sponsored by EAG Advertising & Marketing and WWMB 2018, NAWBO Kansas City, ECCO Select, Lucas Commercial Flooring, and Show Me KC Schools, in coordination with the Young Enterprising Women Foundation and Institute of Consumer Money Management.

About Enterprising Women Foundation

The Enterprising Women Foundation, a 501(c)3 organization and sister organization of Enterprising Women magazine, is hosting a series of mentoring events around the U.S. to connect outstanding high school girls with an interest in STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) with outstanding women entrepreneurs in their local community. Learn more at https://www.enterprisingwomenfoundation.org/.

