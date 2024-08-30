National Wellness Month is a wonderful reminder that investing in our health is the most important investment of all. Post this

"In our busy lives, it's easy to get caught up in the grind and overlook our own well-being," said Asner. "But we cannot allow that to happen. Prioritizing our own physical, mental, and emotional health has to come first. When we take care of ourselves, we're better prepared to face life's challenges and embrace its opportunities. National Wellness Month is a wonderful reminder that investing in our health is the most important investment of all."

As a businessman, Scott Asner advocates creating a work culture where wellness is integrated into daily routines and business practices. He is a firm believer in the benefits of mindfulness, healthy habits, time management, and Stoicism.

In honor of National Wellness Month, Scott Asner encourages everyone to take a moment to reflect on their own wellness practices and consider making positive changes. Whether it's through adopting healthier habits, seeking mental health support, or simply taking time to relax and recharge, Asner believes that every small step towards wellness contributes to a more fulfilling and productive life.

About Scott Asner

Scott Asner is a longstanding Kansas City, MO investment manager and Founding Principal of Eighteen Capital Group (18CG). Having earned his bachelor's degree in economics at the University of Pennsylvania and his law degree from Stanford University, Scott practiced law for two decades before turning to the investment management profession. As a Principal of 18CG, Scott specializes in diverse real estate investments and leads a core team of 25 employees from 18CG's corporate headquarters in Leawood, Kansas. Scott oversees the private equity-financed acquisition of properties nationwide –more than 7,000 apartment units at 33 properties in 15 states. He is a long-term holder of most of these properties. For more information about Scott Asner, please visit http://www.scottasner.com.

