Kansas City Invites Local Businesses For A Virtual Informational Session About The Disparity Study

Local businesses invited to join a virtual informational session about Kansas City Disparity Study

KANSAS CITY, Mo., March 30, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As a part of ongoing efforts to ensure equity and access, the City of Kansas City, Missouri (hereinafter the "City") engaged Griffin & Strong ("G&S") to perform a comprehensive and legally supportable Disparity Study that meets the judicial test for constitutional "strict scrutiny" and by other criteria required by applicable law. The Courts have stated that strict scrutiny is the standard of judicial review for race-conscious programs.

The Disparity Study will collect essential data to assess whether all qualified firms in the market area have equal opportunities to compete for and participate in the City's procurement of prime contracts and subcontracts. If the findings indicate disparities, the study will support the implementation of strategies to promote equitable access.

G&S will host a Virtual Informational Meeting on Wednesday, April 30th, 2025. This online session will allow local business owners and community leaders to ask questions, learn about the study, and discuss how to participate. Your voice is vital for this Study, and everyone is encouraged to participate.

We encourage your participation and look forward to sharing more insight during the informational meeting of the Study process, and how the community can get involved.

Virtual Informational Meeting Date and Time:

• Informational Meeting: April 30, 2025, from 9:00 am to 10:00 am CT

REGISTER HERE:

https://tinyurl.com/mu58c7jm

*Please note that the meeting will be recorded, and all comments will be a part of the public record and potentially used in the 2026 Disparity Study.*

Advanced registration is free and recommended but not required to participate. For questions or concerns, please email G&S at [email protected]. Also, visit our website at KCMODisparityStudy.com

About Griffin & Strong.

Griffin & Strong is a law and public policy consulting firm based in Atlanta, Georgia. Since 1992, the firm has represented individual clients, small businesses, corporations, and government entities in public policy consulting, legislation, contract compliance, supplier diversity consulting and disparity studies.

About KCMO Civil Rights and Equal Opportunity Department (CREO)

CREO protects our residents against discrimination in employment and public accommodations by investigating discrimination claims and enforcing civil rights laws. We also work to increase inclusion and economic equity for our residents and businesses through the City's diversity supplier program and construction workforce compliance and enforcement.

