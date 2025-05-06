Kansas City Kansas Public Schools joins the Kansas Purchasing Group

"Registered vendors can access bids, related documents, addendum and award information." Post this

"We strive to be as transparent as possible and to give all the information we have about the bid opportunity and the procurement process to all our vendors. By becoming a part of the Kansas Purchasing Group, we can provide all the important and necessary information instantly to our vendors. Everything they need is in one spot and they don't need to contact us to find out details, they can just log in and view everything in real time. This has allowed us to create a more seamless bid process and has provided more participation from vendors across the state," stated Wayne Correll, Director of Procurement of Kansas City Kansas Public Schools.

As a participating agency of the Kansas Purchasing Group, it allows Kansas City Kansas Public Schools to expand their vendor pool and enhance vendor competition without increasing distribution costs. To be added to the existing list of vendors on the Kansas Purchasing Group, any suppliers looking to do business with Kansas City Kansas Public Schools can register online: http://www.bidnetdirect.com/kansas/kansascitykansaspublicschools. Kansas City Kansas Public Schools encourages all interested bidders to register today.

Registered vendors can access open bids, related documents, and files, additional addendum, and available award information from all participating agencies. In addition, the Kansas Purchasing Group offers a value-added service to notify vendors of new bids targeted to their business, including all addenda and advance notification of expiring term contracts.

Vendors may register on the Kansas Purchasing Group: http://www.bidnetdirect.com/kansas/kansascitykansaspublicschools. Bidnet Direct's vendor support team is available to answer any questions regarding the registration process or the bid system at 800-835-4603 option 2.

Other local Kansas government agencies looking to switch from a manual bid process, please contact the Kansas Purchasing Group for a demonstration of the no-cost sourcing solution.

About Kansas City Kansas Public Schools:

KCKPS is a nationally recognized urban public school district located in Wyandotte County. Reported through the 2020 United States Census, Kansas City, Kansas currently has a total population of 156,607.

KCKPS is the largest school district in Wyandotte County and the fifth largest school district in the state of Kansas with just over 22,000 students enrolled.

About SOVRA:

SOVRA is a leading source-to-contract solution that connects regional purchasing groups, including the Kansas Purchasing Group, across all 50 states, supporting local governments in streamlining their procurement processes. With a focus on transparency and efficiency, SOVRA empowers government agencies to enhance their purchasing activities. Learn more about how we help build stronger communities and economies by maximizing the value of every dollar spent. Visit https://sovra.com.

Media Contact

