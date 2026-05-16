Kansas City Launches Soda Hunt™, an Interactive QR Code Treasure Hunt Driving Foot Traffic to Local Businesses

"Soda Hunt™ was created to bring people back into local businesses while making exploration fun again. We wanted to build something exciting, community-driven, and impactful that helps Kansas City businesses gain visibility while giving people a reason to get out and explore." — Kamia Kindle Post this

The launch comes as Kansas City prepares for an influx of tourism, entertainment, and community activity surrounding the region's growing national spotlight. Soda Hunt™ was created to help local businesses capitalize on increased visibility while encouraging residents and visitors alike to discover hidden gems throughout the metro.

Participating businesses include coffee shops, bakeries, restaurants, retail stores, entertainment venues, bars, and family attractions across both the Missouri and Kansas sides of the city.

Unlike traditional advertising campaigns focused solely on impressions and clicks, Soda Hunt™ was designed to generate real-world movement and measurable in-person engagement for local businesses.

Hunters can participate by registering online, visiting hunt locations, scanning official QR codes displayed at participating businesses, and engaging with the experiences throughout the summer. Businesses participating in the hunts also have the opportunity to offer exclusive promotions, giveaways, and unique customer experiences tied directly to the platform.

The initial rollout includes multiple themed hunts across Kansas City, serving as the official launch market for the platform, with plans for national expansion already underway. Soda Hunt™ is expected to transition into a full mobile app experience in Winter 2026, allowing Hunters to seamlessly participate in hunts across multiple cities nationwide.

Future expansion markets currently being explored include Las Vegas, Atlanta, Chicago, and Orlando, with additional city activations planned as the platform grows.

The long-term vision for Soda Hunt™ is to create a nationwide discovery platform where users can simply open the Soda Hunt™ app, enter their ZIP code, and instantly view participating businesses, active hunts, exclusive offers, and prize opportunities happening around them in real time.

By scanning QR codes and participating in hunts, users are automatically entered for chances to win ongoing cash prizes and promotional giveaways throughout each campaign cycle. The platform was intentionally designed to combine entertainment, exploration, community engagement, and local economic support into one interactive experience.

As consumers continue seeking more experiential and community-driven activities, Soda Hunt™ positions itself as both a powerful traffic driver for businesses and a fun, feel-good activity for participants of all ages.

"The world needs a little more fun, a little more connection, and a few extra smiles," said Kamia Kindle. "Soda Hunt™ was created to bring people back into businesses, back into communities, and back into shared experiences in a way that feels exciting, modern, and rewarding."

Soda Hunt™ combines gamification, community engagement, tourism activation, and local commerce into one experience-driven platform aimed at helping businesses gain visibility while giving participants a new way to explore the city.

Participants and businesses can register and learn more at www.sodahunt.com.

Media Contact

Kamia Kindle, SPG Web + Marketing, 1 8162721014, [email protected], https://sodahunt.com

SOURCE SPG Web + Marketing