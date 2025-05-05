Kansas City Real Estate Expert Scott Asner Recognizes National Building Safety Month with Tips for Property Owners and Tenants

"Building safety isn't just about following codes and regulations—it's about creating secure, comfortable spaces where people can thrive" Post this

"Building safety extends beyond just the physical structure," said Scott Asner. "It also involves emergency preparedness, accessibility, and awareness of potential hazards such as carbon monoxide or fire risks. Creating safe spaces is a shared responsibility. While property owners are tasked with ensuring their buildings meet all safety standards, tenants should also be proactive in their own safety by following building rules, reporting hazards, and maintaining personal safety devices."

With over 6,000 apartment units across 11 states under the management of Eighteen Capital Group, Asner underscored the following five ways in which both property owners and tenants can ensure safer, more sustainable living environments:

1. Regular Inspections and Maintenance – Property owners should ensure that regular inspections of the building's structure, plumbing, electrical systems, and HVAC units are conducted to avoid costly repairs and ensure safety.

2. Fire Safety Awareness – Both tenants and property owners should have working smoke detectors, fire extinguishers, and clear evacuation routes. Regularly check alarms and ensure they are properly maintained.

3. Secure Entryways and Windows – Improving security with better locks and surveillance systems can significantly reduce safety risks for tenants and visitors.

4. Emergency Plans and Resources – Property owners should provide tenants with clear emergency procedures for situations such as fires, natural disasters, or power outages, including contact numbers and evacuation routes.

5. Energy Efficiency and Sustainability – In addition to safety, promoting energy efficiency by maintaining proper insulation and upgrading windows can reduce potential hazards related to extreme weather.

"Building safety isn't just about following codes and regulations—it's about creating secure, comfortable spaces where people can thrive," Asner added. "Whether you're a property owner or a tenant, there are simple steps you can take to protect yourself and those around you. National Building Safety Month is a great reminder of just how important it is to be proactive about safety in our homes and workplaces."

For more information on how to improve building safety in your home or workplace, contact your local building safety department or visit the International Code Council's National Building Safety Month website.

About Scott Asner

Scott Asner is a longstanding Kansas City, MO investment manager and Founding Principal of Eighteen Capital Group (18CG). Having earned his bachelor's degree in economics at the University of Pennsylvania and his law degree from Stanford University, Scott practiced law for two decades before turning to the investment management profession. As a Principal of 18CG, Scott specializes in diverse real estate investments and leads a core team of 25 employees from 18CG's corporate headquarters in Leawood, Kansas. Scott oversees the private equity-financed acquisition of properties nationwide – more than 7,000 apartment units at 33 properties in 15 states. He is a long-term holder of most of these properties. For more information about Scott Asner, please visit http://www.scottasner.com.

