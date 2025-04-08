Kansas City Real Estate Investment Manager Scott Asner Raises Awareness During National Stress Awareness Month

"Raising awareness about mental health and promoting simple, effective stress management practices is something I believe we can all benefit from." Post this

Since 1992, April has been designated as Stress Awareness Month to increase public understanding of the impact stress has on physical and mental health. Chronic stress has been linked to a wide range of health issues, including heart disease, high blood pressure, anxiety, and depression.

Asner also emphasized the importance of supporting mental wellness in the workplace. "As an employer, I want my team to know it's okay to take a step back, reset, and recharge. Prioritizing well-being isn't just good for individuals—it leads to stronger teams and better outcomes for everyone."

Stress Awareness Month offers an opportunity for individuals, families, and organizations to explore stress-reduction methods such as mindfulness, exercise, adequate rest, healthy eating, and professional counseling.

"Whether it's going for a walk, talking to someone you trust, or just taking five minutes to breathe deeply—these small actions can create a big shift," added Asner.

For more information on managing stress and supporting mental health, visit The American Institute of Stress or speak with a licensed mental health professional.

About Scott Asner

Scott Asner is a longstanding Kansas City, MO investment manager and Founding Principal of Eighteen Capital Group (18CG). Having earned his bachelor's degree in economics at the University of Pennsylvania and his law degree from Stanford University, Scott practiced law for two decades before turning to the investment management profession. As a Principal of 18CG, Scott specializes in diverse real estate investments and leads a core team of 25 employees from 18CG's corporate headquarters in Leawood, Kansas. Scott oversees the private equity-financed acquisition of properties nationwide – more than 7,000 apartment units at 33 properties in 15 states. He is a long-term holder of most of these properties. For more information about Scott Asner, please visit http://www.scottasner.com.

