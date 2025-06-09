Kansas City Real Estate Investor Scott Asner Celebrates National Great Outdoors Month by Highlighting the Value of Green Spaces for Communities

"Access to the outdoors should be a priority in urban and suburban planning. National Great Outdoors Month is a great reminder for developers to include green spaces into their real estate projects, as they contribute to safer, happier, and more livable neighborhoods." Post this

"Green spaces are not just recreational amenities—they're essential infrastructure for healthier, more connected communities," said Scott Asner. "Whether it's a public park, a walking trail near an apartment complex, or shared outdoor space in a residential community, these areas encourage physical activity, reduce stress, and bring people together."

With more than 6,000 apartment units across 11 states under Eighteen Capital Group's management, Asner emphasized five ways that access to outdoor spaces can enhance both individual well-being and property value:

1. Improved Mental Health and Wellness – Spending time in nature has been linked to reduced stress, improved mood, and increased focus. Green spaces provide a peaceful environment for tenants and community members to unwind.

2. Enhanced Community Engagement – Parks and outdoor gathering areas encourage social interaction, from neighborhood events to casual meetups, helping residents feel more connected and less isolated.

3. Increased Physical Activity – Proximity to walking paths, fitness trails, or playgrounds motivates residents to stay active, supporting healthier lifestyles across all age groups.

4. Environmental and Economic Value – Green spaces help reduce urban heat, absorb rainwater, and boost property values by making neighborhoods more attractive and sustainable.

5. Accessible Recreation for All – Outdoor amenities offer free or low-cost opportunities for recreation, making them especially valuable for families and individuals of all income levels.

"Access to the outdoors should be a priority in urban and suburban planning," Asner added. "National Great Outdoors Month is a great reminder for developers to include green spaces into their real estate projects, as they contribute to safer, happier, and more livable neighborhoods."

About Scott Asner

Scott Asner is a longstanding Kansas City, MO investment manager and Founding Principal of Eighteen Capital Group (18CG). Having earned his bachelor's degree in economics at the University of Pennsylvania and his law degree from Stanford University, Scott practiced law for two decades before turning to the investment management profession. As a Principal of 18CG, Scott specializes in diverse real estate investments and leads a core team of 25 employees from 18CG's corporate headquarters in Leawood, Kansas. Scott oversees the private equity-financed acquisition of properties nationwide – more than 7,000 apartment units at 33 properties in 15 states. He is a long-term holder of most of these properties. For more information about Scott Asner, please visit http://www.scottasner.com.

Media Contact

Madeline Twiford, Red Banyan, 954-379-2115, [email protected], https://redbanyan.com/

SOURCE Red Banyan