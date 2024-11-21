Kansas City Real Estate Investor Scott Asner Honors National Veterans and Military Families Month

"Veterans and military families embody the very best of America. Their sacrifices allow us the freedoms we too often take for granted. We owe them a debt of gratitude that cannot be overstated" - Scott Asner Post this

National Veterans and Military Families Month, observed every November, is an opportunity for all Americans to recognize and celebrate the commitment and sacrifices of those who serve and their families who support them.

For Asner, honoring this month is of the utmost importance. Working alongside veterans has reinforced his respect for their discipline, leadership, and adaptability – important qualities for any business or organization.

As of October 2024, the unemployment rate was lower for veterans than for non-veterans in the United States (3.0% versus 4.1%), according to the Department of Labor. In 2023, there were 8.63 million veterans in the civilian labor force, of whom 8.39 million were employed (an unemployment rate of 2.8%).

"These men and women have given us so much," Asner said. "They deserve not only our thanks, but also our unwavering support as they transition to civilian life and continue their journey. This month, let us honor their courage and sacrifice – and that of their families – by committing to stand by them, not just this month but at all times."

About Scott Asner

Scott Asner is a longstanding Kansas City, MO investment manager and Founding Principal of Eighteen Capital Group (18CG). Having earned his bachelor's degree in economics at the University of Pennsylvania and his law degree from Stanford University, Scott practiced law for two decades before turning to the investment management profession. As a Principal of 18CG, Scott specializes in diverse real estate investments and leads a core team of 25 employees from 18CG's corporate headquarters in Leawood, Kansas. Scott oversees the private equity-financed acquisition of properties nationwide – more than 7,000 apartment units at 33 properties in 15 states. He is a long-term holder of most of these properties. For more information about Scott Asner, please visit http://www.scottasner.com.

Media Contact

Jared Sorhaindo, Red Banyan, 954-379-2115, [email protected], https://redbanyan.com/

SOURCE Scott Asner