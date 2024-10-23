Kansas City Real Estate Investor Scott Asner Recognizes National Work and Family Month

We must always remember that the love and support we receive from our families is the foundation that allows us to succeed in every area of life. Work and family should never be in competition or tension. Post this

"As business leaders and real estate investors, it's easy to become consumed by the demands of our work," Asner said. "But we must always remember that the love and support we receive from our families is the foundation that allows us to succeed in every area of life. Work and family should never be in competition or tension."

Aner encourages professionals and entrepreneurs alike to reflect on their own work-life balance during National Work and Family Month, and to develop effective time management strategies so that they can better prioritize their families without sacrificing career goals.

"I am a big believer in effective time management, which is an essential skill to balance our work and home lives. I've also learned firsthand that when we focus on building strong relationships at home, we're able to bring our best selves to our work," Asner concluded. "This month is a reminder that success in business and in life can—and should—go hand in hand."

About Scott Asner

Scott Asner is a longstanding Kansas City, MO investment manager and Founding Principal of Eighteen Capital Group (18CG). Having earned his bachelor's degree in economics at the University of Pennsylvania and his law degree from Stanford University, Scott practiced law for two decades before turning to the investment management profession. As a Principal of 18CG, Scott specializes in diverse real estate investments and leads a core team of 25 employees from 18CG's corporate headquarters in Leawood, Kansas. Scott oversees the private equity-financed acquisition of properties nationwide –more than 7,000 apartment units at 33 properties in 15 states. He is a long-term holder of most of these properties. For more information about Scott Asner, please visit http://www.scottasner.com.

