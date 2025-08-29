Kansas City Yard Drainage Contractor Adds Second Team as Demand Surges in 2025

"Homeowners choose High Flow because we do it right the first time and back every project with a 10-year workmanship warranty. We're proud to be a premium choice for Kansas City, and we're so excited to add a second team in 2025 to serve even more families." — Caleb Isgriggs, Owner Post this

"Our growth has been nothing short of incredible," said owner Caleb Isgriggs. "We started with a small crew, focused on doing the job right the first time. That commitment to quality and care for our customers has spread through word of mouth, and now we're scheduling projects months ahead."

To meet the demand, High Flow Drainage Solutions is preparing to add a second installation team in late 2025, effectively doubling capacity while maintaining the hands-on, customer-first approach that has fueled its reputation.

The company specializes in buried downspouts, French drains, retaining walls, regrading, and yard drains designed to protect homes from erosion, flooding, and foundation damage. With Kansas City homeowners investing more in protecting their properties, High Flow has positioned itself as a trusted expert delivering solutions that last.

"People don't want a quick fix," Isgriggs added. "They want something permanent, something that protects their family's largest investment. That's what we deliver, and that's why our customers keep referring us to neighbors, friends, and family."

