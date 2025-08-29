Kansas City Yard Drainage Contractor Adds Second Team as Demand Surges in 2025

High Flow Drainage Solutions, a Kansas City-based yard and basement drainage contractor, announces rapid growth in 2025. Booked out 3-4 months in advance due to increasing demand, the company plans to add a second team late this year. The surge is fueled by word-of-mouth referrals and a reputation for durable, long-lasting solutions.
KANSAS CITY, Mo., Aug. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In 2025, drainage has become one of the most pressing home improvement needs for Kansas City homeowners. After a string of wet seasons and rapid neighborhood development, demand for permanent yard and basement drainage solutions has skyrocketed.
High Flow Drainage Solutions, a locally owned Kansas City small business, reports being booked out 3-4 months in advance as homeowners seek reliable fixes for soggy yards, standing water, and flooded basements.
"Our growth has been nothing short of incredible," said owner Caleb Isgriggs. "We started with a small crew, focused on doing the job right the first time. That commitment to quality and care for our customers has spread through word of mouth, and now we're scheduling projects months ahead."
To meet the demand, High Flow Drainage Solutions is preparing to add a second installation team in late 2025, effectively doubling capacity while maintaining the hands-on, customer-first approach that has fueled its reputation.
The company specializes in buried downspouts, French drains, retaining walls, regrading, and yard drains designed to protect homes from erosion, flooding, and foundation damage. With Kansas City homeowners investing more in protecting their properties, High Flow has positioned itself as a trusted expert delivering solutions that last.
"People don't want a quick fix," Isgriggs added. "They want something permanent, something that protects their family's largest investment. That's what we deliver, and that's why our customers keep referring us to neighbors, friends, and family."
