Kansas State Graduate and Single Mother of Four Faces New Challenges in Battle with Brain Cancer, Seeks Community Support

Audra's journey has been one of resilience and faith. In August 2023, she underwent emergency surgery to remove the larger of the two tumors, the size of a golf ball. However, her battle is far from over.

Since August of 2023, Audra has been having routine MRIs every 3 months to track cancer growth potential. Audra has been having seizures regularly while her brain heals and her doctor is also keeping an eye on her thyroid for possible cancer there as well. On September 27, 2024, during a routine MRI, Audra and her family learned that the smaller, deeper tumor had grown by 1 cm since June. With this concerning development, her diagnosis was elevated from grade 2 to grade 3, prompting her medical team at KU Med to recommend another surgery, followed by radiation and chemotherapy.

The road ahead is daunting, but Audra remains steadfast in her fight for both her health and the future of her children. Throughout this ordeal, her children—Drake, Grant, Lena, and Bennett—continue to thrive in their school and extracurricular activities, supported by the love and strength of their mother. Audra is determined to provide for them despite the financial strain. Audra's inability to work per doctor's orders, mounting medical expenses, and the denial of disability benefits due to her condition being labeled as "pre-existing" are just a few of these reasons.

Her GoFundMe campaign has been crucial in helping Audra and her children navigate these challenges, covering their living expenses, travel costs for treatments, and ensuring her childrens' quality of life in the future. Now, with this recent diagnosis, further support is desperately needed. Audra's small-town community in Hoisington, Kansas, her family and friends have been incredibly supportive, but the family now seeks additional help as this journey continues.

Audra's faith and community have been pillars of support during this difficult time. She remains grateful for the outpouring of love and generosity that has carried her through the last 14 months.

As her battle enters a new and more serious phase, she asks for continued prayers, positive thoughts, and any contributions that can help provide stability for her children and ease the financial burden she faces.

