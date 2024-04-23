KanTime Earns HITRUST Risk-Based (r2) Certification for its Post Acute Care Solutions

"Obtaining HITRUST certification is a testament to KanTime's unwavering commitment to the highest standards of data security and privacy in the healthcare sector," said Satheesh Nair, Chief Technology Officer at KanTime. Post this

KanTime has consistently shown its dedication to security and compliance, evidenced by its achievement of various certifications and accreditations such as SOC 2 Type 2 compliance, ONC certification, ACHC accreditation, and CHAP verification. "These certifications not only bolster KanTime's reputation as a trustworthy and reliable healthcare software provider but also underscores its commitment to regulatory compliance, including adherence to standards like HIPAA," said Sundar Kannan, CEO at KanTime.

"The HITRUST Assurance Program is rigorous and reliable because of the comprehensiveness of control requirements, depth of review, and consistency of oversight," said Bimal Sheth, Executive Vice President of Standards Development & Assurance Operations at HITRUST. "HITRUST r2 Certification demonstrates KanTime is taking the most proactive approach to cybersecurity, data protection, and risk management."

KanTime's achievement of HITRUST r2 certification marks a significant milestone in our commitment to upholding the highest standards of data security and compliance in the healthcare industry. As we continue to innovate and lead in healthcare technology, KanTime remains steadfast in our promise to deliver secure, reliable, and compliant solutions, ensuring peace of mind for all our customers and their patients.

About KanTime

KanTime Healthcare Software is an American healthcare technology company that is the fastest-growing post-acute software provider in the nation, with over 1.52M patients, 342K users, $23.4B in processed claims, and 211M annual visits. We provide cloud-based enterprise software to home health, hospice, pediatric, private duty, palliative, and consumer-directed services agencies. KanTime helps agencies improve clinical compliance, increase operations efficiency, and achieve financial success.

KanTime works seamlessly on any point-of-care device, be it iOS, Android, or Windows-based, both online and offline. Additionally, KanTime offers robust business intelligence tools that allow upper-level management to drill down into various clinical, financial, and operational KPIs and act accordingly. For more information visit our website or contact [email protected] for a demo.

About HITRUST

Since 2007, HITRUST has been a leading advocate for initiatives aimed at protecting sensitive data and mitigating cybersecurity risk for businesses worldwide, spanning various sectors.

Today, HITRUST works with both public and private sector specialists in privacy, information security, and risk management to detect evolving threats and guide organizations in adopting the most appropriate preventive measures. HITRUST equips organizations with comprehensive resources to demonstrate their cybersecurity readiness, helping them earn trust and confidence in their operations.

