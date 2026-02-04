KAOH Media Announces Launch of Fieldwise Civic Engagement

"Fieldwise Civic Engagement was created to fill a critical gap in development where local trust, early communication, and authentic human connection often determine whether a project succeeds," says Brad MacAfee, CEO of Fieldwise Civic Engagement. Post this

"When I first saw Fieldwise's approach, I was struck by the scale and its simplicity," says Andy Davis, Project Permitting, Stakeholder Engagement & Regulatory Affairs at Fieldwise Civic Engagement. "In a moment when land use for energy and infrastructure projects consistently faces rising public scrutiny, Fieldwise has figured out how to get hyper-local at scale. The ability to mobilize trusted community liaisons anywhere in the country gives developers a strategic advantage you just can't replicate with traditional outreach."

The Fieldwise network offers a new level of expertise in civic engagement for the development sector. Built on a foundation of transparency, field-based intelligence, and trust-centered communication, Fieldwise offers an innovative approach for developers as a comprehensive community-engagement resource unmatched in scale or precision.

"Fieldwise Civic Engagement was created to fill a critical gap in development where local trust, early communication, and authentic human connection often determine whether a project succeeds," says Brad MacAfee, CEO of Fieldwise Civic Engagement. "The rapid growth of KAOH Media over the past decade has clearly shown the urgent demand for a grounded, community-first approach. Developers today need more than digital outreach; they need respected local influencers embedded in the community who can listen, learn, and help build shared vision from day one."

Fieldwise provides clients with a full suite of localized engagement services, including early-stage education campaigns, landowner outreach, facilitation of good-neighbor agreements, and supports complex critical infrastructure projects, including utility-scale solar, wind, nuclear, and advanced geothermal energy, along with data centers, battery storage systems, and electric transmission.

"As the clean energy and data infrastructure landscape accelerates, communities are demanding real transparency and genuine connection from developers," says Fieldwise Co-Founder Allan Hug. "Fieldwise Civic Engagement is built for this moment — bringing the right people, the right approach, and the right local perspective to help projects move forward with trust, alignment, and shared understanding."

About Fieldwise Civic Engagement

Fieldwise Civic Engagement (FaCE) is a wholly owned division of KAOH Media, offering skilled local representatives including former educators, veterans, civic leaders, and deeply connected residents recruited for cultural fit, credibility, and the ability to translate project information into meaningful, relatable conversations in host communities. In regions where projects intersect with Tribal lands, treaty areas, or places of cultural importance, Fieldwise works with representatives who understand Tribal processes, respect sovereignty, and know how to engage thoughtfully and appropriately at the local level. For more information, please visit http://www.FieldwiseUSA.com

About KAOH Media

Founded in 2014 and named Top Renewable Energy Marketing Firm of 2025 by Energy Business Review, KAOH Media is an employee-owned, full-service public relations, grassroots public affairs and marketing agency dedicated to helping organizations bring clean energy and sustainable infrastructure projects to the United Stated and beyond. The agency has supported renewable project development in 44 states and four countries to date. For more information, please visit https://www.KAOHmedia.com.

