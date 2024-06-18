Kapitus Closes $45 Million Investment-Grade Corporate Note Financing

Kapitus reaffirms its commitment to stand ready to support small businesses. By expanding the products we are able to provide and enhancing the speed in which small businesses can receive financing, we will be able to address the unmet needs of thousands of small businesses across the U.S. Post this

To date, over $6 Billion in growth capital has been provided to almost 55,000 small businesses through Kapitus.

"This capital raise also shows a vote of confidence from our investors in our business model, diversifies our capital structure, and gives us flexibility as to how and when we deploy capital to support small businesses," adds Anthony Rose, Chief Financial Officer of Kapitus. "Despite a tight credit environment, we continue to see opportunity to provide capital to small businesses and this raise further enables us to execute our strategic plan more effectively while maintaining our focus on delivering enhanced value to small businesses."

Brean Capital, LLC served as the company's exclusive financial advisor and sole placement agent in connection with the transaction.

About Kapitus:

Founded in 2006, Kapitus is one of the most experienced and trusted names in small business financing. As both a direct lender and a marketplace with an expansive network of financing partners offering a variety of products, Kapitus has provided over $6 billion in growth capital to almost 55,000 small businesses. Kapitus, either directly or through trusted partners, offers products tailored to the need of every small business including term loans, sales-based financing, SBA loans, equipment leases, and revolving lines of credit. For additional information about the company, visit: https://kapitus.com/

