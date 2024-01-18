Karaoke Knockout: LIVE! to Hit Los Angeles - Colossal's Newest Competition is a Total Game-Changer

"Karaoke Knockout is a celebration of talent, passion, and philanthropy. I can't wait to see the incredible performances and witness the crowning of new karaoke legends." – Colossal CEO Mary Hagen Post this

Save the date! The Karaoke Knockout: LIVE! event will be held on 4/25/24 at The Falls in LA.

at The Falls in LA. Friends, fans, and two distinguished celebrity judges will be in attendance to witness the contestants' vocal prowess and stage presence.

Two titles will be up for grabs: Supreme Singer — awarded to the strongest vocalist | Crowd Pleaser — awarded to the strongest stage presence

Celebrity judges are none other than Glee stars, Jenna Ushkowitz , a SAG Award winner and two-time Tony Award recipient, and Kevin McHale , a Grammy-nominated singer and dancer. The dynamic duo also co-hosts the And That's What You Really Missed podcast, where they provide behind-the-scenes insights and memories from the beloved TV show.

"Karaoke Knockout is a celebration of talent, passion, and philanthropy. I can't wait to see the incredible performances and witness the crowning of new karaoke legends," said Colossal CEO Mary Hagen.

Through the Karaoke Knockout Competition, Colossal is proud to support HelpUsAdopt.org, a national 501(c)(3) adoption grant program. This organization awards life-changing grants of up to $20,000 to assist hard-working families in overcoming the financial obstacles of adoption, ensuring children find loving and permanent homes.

In the end, eight (8) karaoke kings and queens will jet to LA for a chance at glory; but only two (2) will be crowned winners, receiving $10,000 each and an exclusive interview on the And That's What You Really Missed podcast.

Don't miss your chance to shine — register for Colossal's Karaoke Knockout now to make your voice heard or share it with your superstar or shower-singing friends or family members — everybody knows one person who likes to grab the mic and get down on the dance floor.

Join the Karaoke revolution! Who's Next?

About Colossal

Colossal is a nationally registered professional fundraiser that inspires people to advocate for themselves and those in need. Through online competitions like Karaoke Knockout, participants have the opportunity to make their mark while also making a big impact. Colossal competitions serve as fundraising campaigns for DTCare, a United States 501(c)(3) public charity organization, which then grants donation funds to specified charities at the completion of the competitions. Learn more at colossal.org.

