KARE Announces KONNECTIONS: A Groundbreaking Event Series Empowering Senior Care Leaders

KARE has announced KONNECTIONS, an innovative event series aimed at uniting senior care leaders to address critical industry challenges like recruiting, retention, and staffing. The inaugural event, KONNECTIONS | DENVER, will take place on January 22, 2025, featuring keynote speaker Dr. Michelle K. Johnston and sessions on workforce retention, trauma-informed leadership, and emerging technologies. Attendees will engage in peer-driven discussions, including a hack-a-thon to tackle staffing and scheduling challenges, while networking with industry professionals. Future events are planned for Houston in March and Atlanta in April 2025.
HOUSTON, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KARE, a leader in staffing and scheduling solutions for the senior care industry, is proud to announce the launch of KONNECTIONS, an innovative event series connecting senior care industry leaders, fostering collaboration, and addressing the most pressing challenges in senior care – recruiting, retention, and staffing.
The series will kick off with KONNECTIONS | DENVER, a full-day event taking place on Wednesday, January 22, 2025, at Upper Larimer, 3034 Larimer St., Denver, CO 80205.
KONNECTIONS | DENVER is a must-attend event for senior living, skilled nursing, and CCRC leaders across Colorado and will feature an impressive lineup of industry leaders and sessions focused on workforce retention, trauma-informed leadership, and emerging technologies.
Highlights include:
--Keynote Address: "Connection Drives Results"--
Dr. Michelle K. Johnston, Author of The Seismic Shift in Leadership and Professor at Loyola University New Orleans, will share her research-based, three-step approach to effective leadership: connecting with yourself, your team, and your organization.
--You May Not Be as Good as You Think You Are (according to your frontline teams)--
Laura Cambria, SVP of Operations at KARE, will present insights from KARE's years of research on the wants, needs, and desires of our frontline team members and compare them to the sometimes-erroneous assumptions operators make when focusing on recruiting, retaining, and staffing their caring communities.
--Hack-a-thon: Let's Fix this Sh*t! How Will You Tackle the Recruiting, Staffing, and Scheduling Challenges in 2025?--
- Attendees will collaborate in a peer-driven discussion to identify and solve top recruiting, staffing, and scheduling challenges for 2025:
- How AI and emerging technologies will shape the future of staffing.
- Best practices discovered in a post pandemic world.
- How the landscape of benefits is broader than you think and how communities can utilize alternative benefit strategies.
--Networking - Catch up with local peers and grow your network!--
Other distinguished speakers include:
- Jack York, Co-Founder of iN2L and Founder & Chief Story Teller at TaleGate
- Cambria Jacobs, CEO of AgeTech Colorado
- Charles Turner, CEO and Founder of KARE
- Lindsay Evans, VP of Product at KARE
For the full KONNECTIONS | DENVER agenda and speaker lineup, visit: https://kare.work/KONNECTIONSpr. Registration is free, but space is limited. Register by Friday, January 17, 2025, to secure your spot.
**Looking Ahead: Houston and Atlanta**
Following the Denver event, KONNECTIONS will make stops in:
- Houston, TX: March 2025.
- Atlanta, GA: April 2025.
**Get Involved**
KARE invites industry professionals to shape the future of senior care through speaker opportunities and sponsorships. To apply or learn more, contact:
Evka Turpin
Director of Events and Partnership Marketing, KARE
**About KARE**
KARE is the leading digital labor marketplace for post-acute and senior care, connecting caregivers, nurses, and hospitality staff with senior care communities and nursing homes. KARE empowers caregiving Heroes to quickly fill open shifts, giving them the flexibility to choose where and when they work. Based in Houston, Texas, KARE is revolutionizing the industry with its innovative approach to staffing solutions.
Media Contact
Jim Davidson, KARE, 1 (832) 380-8740, [email protected], doyoukare.com
SOURCE KARE
Share this article