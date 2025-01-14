KARE Announces KONNECTIONS: A Groundbreaking Event Series Empowering Senior Care Leaders

KONNECTIONS will depart from the typical conference scene to address critical issues–not just paying lip service to staffing concerns without solutions. We invite senior care leaders to join us for a transformative discussion shaping the future of our industry. Charles Turner, CEO & Founder of KARE Post this

KONNECTIONS | DENVER is a must-attend event for senior living, skilled nursing, and CCRC leaders across Colorado and will feature an impressive lineup of industry leaders and sessions focused on workforce retention, trauma-informed leadership, and emerging technologies.

Highlights include:

--Keynote Address: "Connection Drives Results"--

Dr. Michelle K. Johnston, Author of The Seismic Shift in Leadership and Professor at Loyola University New Orleans, will share her research-based, three-step approach to effective leadership: connecting with yourself, your team, and your organization.

--You May Not Be as Good as You Think You Are (according to your frontline teams)--

Laura Cambria, SVP of Operations at KARE, will present insights from KARE's years of research on the wants, needs, and desires of our frontline team members and compare them to the sometimes-erroneous assumptions operators make when focusing on recruiting, retaining, and staffing their caring communities.

--Hack-a-thon: Let's Fix this Sh*t! How Will You Tackle the Recruiting, Staffing, and Scheduling Challenges in 2025?--

Attendees will collaborate in a peer-driven discussion to identify and solve top recruiting, staffing, and scheduling challenges for 2025:

How AI and emerging technologies will shape the future of staffing.

Best practices discovered in a post pandemic world.

How the landscape of benefits is broader than you think and how communities can utilize alternative benefit strategies.

--Networking - Catch up with local peers and grow your network!--

Other distinguished speakers include:

Jack York , Co-Founder of iN2L and Founder & Chief Story Teller at TaleGate

, Co-Founder of iN2L and Founder & Chief Story Teller at TaleGate Cambria Jacobs, CEO of AgeTech Colorado

Charles Turner , CEO and Founder of KARE

, CEO and Founder of KARE Lindsay Evans , VP of Product at KARE

For the full KONNECTIONS | DENVER agenda and speaker lineup, visit: https://kare.work/KONNECTIONSpr. Registration is free, but space is limited. Register by Friday, January 17, 2025, to secure your spot.

**Looking Ahead: Houston and Atlanta**

Following the Denver event, KONNECTIONS will make stops in:

Houston, TX : March 2025 .

: . Atlanta, GA : April 2025 .

**Get Involved**

KARE invites industry professionals to shape the future of senior care through speaker opportunities and sponsorships. To apply or learn more, contact:

Evka Turpin

Director of Events and Partnership Marketing, KARE

[email protected]

**About KARE**

KARE is the leading digital labor marketplace for post-acute and senior care, connecting caregivers, nurses, and hospitality staff with senior care communities and nursing homes. KARE empowers caregiving Heroes to quickly fill open shifts, giving them the flexibility to choose where and when they work. Based in Houston, Texas, KARE is revolutionizing the industry with its innovative approach to staffing solutions.

