KARE Announces New Vice Chairman Amidst Fifth Year of Operation

Robb Chapin Joins the KARE Leadership Team with a Strong Background in the Senior Care Industry

HOUSTON, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KARE is thrilled to announce the hiring and appointment of Robb Chapin as Vice Chairman. Chapin is joining KARE following an extensive career in senior housing as the Chief Executive Officer of Bridge Seniors Housing Fund Manager, and Bridge Senior Living where he still serves on the Board of Directors.

"Robb is just one of those people that immediately garners the respect of everyone in the room," noted Charles Turner, Founder and CEO of KARE. "For him to want to take a more active role in KARE after everything he has done for the industry humbles me and is also a reflection of what the KARE team has been able to accomplish over the past few years."

Chapin has served on KARE's Board of Directors for five years and is stepping into a more active role in the company's strategic development to help solve the perpetual labor crisis for the senior and post-acute care industry. Through industry development and internal process improvement, Chapin will help owners and operators better understand the value KARE brings to their communities while also working to improve KARE's overall product offerings.

"What KARE has been able to do for the industry has been truly breathtaking. They have helped so many communities succeed before, during, and after the pandemic," shared Chapin. "My goal is for my peers to understand how much value they can derive by partnering with KARE"

KARE was started by industry insiders who wanted to solve the labor crisis. Now, in its fifth year, the company is entering a new inflection point in its evolution, details of which will be announced in the later months of 2024.

"The next few months are going to be wild for KARE! We can't wait to share everything we have been developing that will lead the industry into exciting new places," said Laura Cambria, Senior Vice President of Operations at KARE. "To have Robb join us at this point of the KARE journey is going to help enhance and accelerate KARE's mission to continually innovate and solve the biggest pain point in our industry. More to come soon… Get ready!"

About KARE

KARE is the leading digital labor marketplace for post-acute and senior care, connecting caregivers, nurses, and hospitality staff with senior care communities and nursing homes. KARE empowers caregiving Heroes to quickly fill open shifts, giving them the flexibility to choose where and when they work. Based in Houston, Texas, KARE is revolutionizing the industry with its innovative approach to staffing solutions.

For more information, visit https://www.doyoukare.com/.

