KARE Report Uncovers Key Drivers of Turnover in Senior Living Careforce

KARE, the leading platform connecting senior care communities with qualified caregivers, has released its latest research report, "Careforce Report: Should I Stay, or Should I Go?", offering unprecedented insights into the motivations, challenges, and aspirations of frontline caregivers in the senior living industry.

Based on responses from over 3,100 certified and licensed caregivers and nurses, this comprehensive study uncovers the personal and professional drivers influencing whether caregivers remain in - or exit - the senior care and post-acute workforce.

"This research gives voice to the frontline professionals who form the backbone of senior care," said Charles Turner, CEO of KARE. "By listening to the needs of our caregivers, we can take meaningful steps to reduce turnover and ensure better care for our aging population."

With 14% of the workforce planning to leave the industry in the next 12 months, the report goes beyond the headlines of "burnout" and "turnover" to expose the real motivations behind the careforce's decisions to stay—or go.

Key Findings Include:

Low pay is the top driver of exits, cited by nearly 1-in-3 caregivers planning to leave.

Emotional connection matters—31% of caregivers staying say "strong relationships with residents" is their top reason for staying, followed by bringing fulfillment and a sense of purpose.

Burnout is real and rising—especially among younger caregivers and Registered Nurses (RNs).

Simple changes can make a big difference—98% say flexible schedules and a safe work environment would make them more likely to stay.

First of its kind, Careforce Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 38 signals a passionate, but at-risk workforce promoting their profession of caring for seniors.

The report also sheds light on what can improve retention: flexible schedules, safe and supportive work environments, career growth opportunities, and simple, human-centric changes that demonstrate appreciation and respect.

"Every community is feeling the weight of caregiver turnover—but this report proves that retention is possible," said Katie Rhone, SVP of HERO and Employee Experience at KARE. "Our data reveals that many caregivers want to stay. What they need are safe, flexible workplaces where they feel valued and supported—not just in words, but in policies and practices."

The findings also highlight significant differences by age and license/certification type, guiding operators to tailor workforce strategies more precisely. For example, 42% of CNAs leaving the industry plan to return to school, while 53% of RNs aim to leave senior care and move to acute care settings.

