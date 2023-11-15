Kareem Rush & Alumni Basketball League Speak Out Against Antisemitism, Racism, & Intolerance at 2023 Mayors Summit

– Kareem Rush, former NBA player, R&B artist and founding partner of the Alumni Basketball League (ABL) is speaking out against antisemitism, racism, and intolerance at the 2023 North American Mayors Summit Against Antisemitism, November 15-16 in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

The 2023 Mayors Summit Against Antisemitism is chaired by Fort Lauderdale Mayor, Dean Trantalis, in partnership with the Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM), under the banner of "Cities Unite Against Hate." The two-day event is bringing together municipal leaders from dozens of cities throughout North America and across the globe to share the challenges faced and compare best practices on the city-level in a collective effort to combat the world's oldest hatred. Simultaneously, the summit will explore creative and pragmatic solutions to secure and foster Jewish life and build a more inclusive society for all.

With antisemitic attacks and ideas escalating in mainstream society in recent years, social cohesion and democratic values are rapidly being undermined. As this hatred increases in scope and scale, mayors and other local decision-makers are uniquely positioned to counter this growing threat where it is most viscerally experienced, on the streets of their communities.

"I have seen first-hand how the power and reach of sports can act as a positive, unifying agent for not only local and regional communities, but also globally for countries at odds with each other," stated Kareem Rush, Founder & Chairman of the ABL. "I'm also proud that a main value of the ABL & ABL Foundation is to be a catalyst and ambassadors of change and use the league and out non-profit foundation as a platform for education and awareness against all forms of hate." Kareem also serves as an Ambassador for Project Max which fights racism, antisemitism, and intolerance in sports.

Kareem Rush is speaking on a panel Thursday, November 16 at 3:20 pm ET on Bridging the Divide through Sports: Athletics as a Unifying Force Between Communities. He is sharing the stage with:

MODERATOR: Laura Ellsworth, Partner-in-Charge of Global Community Service Initiatives at Jones Day, Co-Chair of the Eradicate Hate Summit

Rob Stevenson , Executive Vice President of People and Facilities for the Florida Panthers

, Executive Vice President of People and Facilities for the Florida Panthers Peter Svarzbein, Chairman of Sister Cities International

John A. Mirisch, Beverly Hills, California Council member & Former Mayor

For more information and to view the full line-up of speakers, visit https://mayors.combatantisemitism.org/fortlauderdale.

