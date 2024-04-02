Kareem S. Nassar, CEO of American QSR, Announces Additions to the Executive Team

"Our mission is to be the industry's leading restaurant operator," CEO Kareem Nassar said. "And now we have the executive team to do it." Post this

About George Shorter

Mr. Shorter's career includes senior roles at Taco Bell, The Wendy's Company, Church's Texas Chicken, Chipotle Mexican Grill, and Travel Centers of America. Prior to joining American QSR, Mr. Shorter was Director of Operations for Hawaiian Bros Island Grill, overseeing a 12-unit region with $25M in annual sales. This followed his successful tenure at Taco Cabana (FRGI) as the Director of Operations, where he managed 24 units, producing an annual sales volume of $55M. Mr. Shorter has a history of maximizing productivity and controlling costs through manpower and resource efficiency. As Director of Operations, Mr. Shorter will oversee American QSR's supervisors and general managers, ensuring that the highest standards are maintained at all locations.

"George's new role aligns with our mission of consistently delivering superior results", Nassar said.

About Rae Bonner

Ms. Bonner joins American QSR after an impressive four-decade career in the restaurant industry. Beginning as a team member, she steadily climbed the ranks at KFC to become a General Manager. In 2017, Bonner transitioned to Taco Bell, beginning as a GM and becoming an Area Coach in 2019. In 2021, she assumed the role of Senior Field Trainer, playing a pivotal part in rebuilding teams and revitalizing restaurants after the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Following her tenure with Palo Alto, Bonner joined American QSR in 2023.

About Kareem S. Nassar

Mr. Nassar, American QSR's CEO, is recognized as a results-driven leader with a track record of operational growth, focusing on change management, people development, and margin improvement. Most recently, he served as the Chief Operating Officer overseeing 225 Taco Bell locations as well as various KFC, Pizza Hut, and Long John Silvers brands. Leading a team of seven Vice Presidents of Operations, two Directors of Training, 29 Area Supervisors, 16 Maintenance technicians and a construction team, Mr. Nassar completed over 200 remodels, over 60 new builds, and numerous acquisitions totaling over 100 Taco Bells. He guided the company from being eleventh out of the twelve biggest Taco Bell operators on overall measures to number two.

"Our mission is to be the industry's leading restaurant operator", Nassar said. "And now we have the executive team to do it".

About American QSR

Founded by industry veterans with over 60 years of seasoned experience in the franchised Quick Service Restaurant space, American QSR aims to lead as the industry's finest restaurant operators. At the heart of their mission lies a dedication to deliver superior results consistently. The company continuously seeks opportunities to build and acquire units, keeping the entrepreneurial spirit alive by exploring new profitable concepts. AQSR's core values of respect, integrity, passion, and accountability create an ethos that guides its employees toward a better future.

