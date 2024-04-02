Karen E. Todd, VP Global Marketing of Kyowa Hakki U.S.A. Named MM+M 2024 WOMEN OF DISTINCTION Honoree

The MM+M program celebrates marketers, strategists, and creators who have significantly impacted the healthcare marketing business throughout their careers.

NEW YORK, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kyowa Hakko U.S.A., Inc., is delighted to announce that Karen E. Todd, RD, CSCS, EP-C, CISSN, and Vice President of Global Brand Marketing, has been named an MM+M 2024 Women of Distinction honoree. The 2024 Women of Distinction and Women to Watch honorees will celebrate 55 established and up-and-coming leaders at an in-person event on June 13 in New York City.

The MM+M Women of Distinction and Women to Watch programs celebrate healthcare marketing executives who have significantly impacted their organizations during the past year. "It's thrilling to have been named a Women of Distinction honoree. As an advocate for healthcare innovation, particularly in nutrition, being recognized in this way is an honor and a testament to our collective efforts at Kyowa Hakko U.S.A., to enhance health and well-being," Karen E. Todd said.

"Karen's exceptional expertise and fervent passion for nutrition have propelled her to the forefront of the health ingredient industry, making her a beacon of innovation and inspiration at Kyowa Hakko U.S.A.," said Gerard Adams, President and CEO of Kyowa Hakko U.S.A. about Karen's accomplishment. He continues, "Her caring nature and unwavering commitment to advancements in health are the hallmarks of her distinguished career and invaluable contributions to the field."

Meanwhile, Larry Dobrow, MM+M executive editor noted that "For the ninth year in a row, we're thrilled to be able to showcase the leaders whose creativity and spirit set the bar high, both internally and among their peers. We look forward to celebrating the achievements of the 2024 classes of Women of Distinction and Women to Watch."

About Kyowa Hakko USA:

Kyowa Hakko USA is the North & South American office of Kyowa Hakko Bio Co. Ltd., an international health ingredients manufacturer and world leader in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, and food & beverage products. Kyowa is the maker of branded ingredients, including Cognizin®, IMMUSE™ LC-Plasma, Eyemuse™ Lacticaseibacillus paracasei KW3110, Citicoline, Pantesin® Pantethine, Setria® Glutathione, as well as L-Alanyl-L-Glutamine. For more information, visit kyowa-usa.com

