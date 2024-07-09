Karen Genneken Joins Operation Homefront's National Board of Directors

"A successful leader in both the military and civilian sectors, Karen pairs a global perspective with financial industry insights that will help our organization continue to build strong, stable, and secure military families," said Brig Gen (ret) John I. Pray, Jr., CEO of Operation Homefront. Post this

"I am excited to welcome Karen to our exceptional team as she joins our very talented board of directors," said Brig Gen (ret) John I. Pray, Jr., CEO of Operation Homefront. "Recognized as a successful leader in both the military and civilian sectors, Karen pairs a global perspective with financial industry insights that will help this amazing organization continue to build strong, stable, and secure military families so they can thrive, not simply struggle to get in the communities – OUR communities – they have worked so hard to protect."

"As a veteran, I am so proud to be a part of Operation Homefront's important work to help military families overcome short-term difficulties so they don't become long-term hardships," said Genneken. "These very deserving families have done so much for us in our nation's time of need and I believe deeply that it is a privilege and duty to be there for them when they face unexpected struggles."

As a member of the Operation Homefront Board of Directors, Genneken will provide insight to an organization that has delivered $47 million in impactful relief and recurring support programming to tens of thousands of military families, particularly as they face the challenges of transitioning out of service back to their civilian communities.

"On behalf of our entire board, I am thrilled to welcome Karen to Operation Homefront," said Uli Correa, chair of Operation Homefront's board of directors. "Her strategic approach, military background, and unwavering commitment to the military families we seek to serve align perfectly with our collective core belief that strong military families make their communities stronger, and these strong communities, in turn, make America stronger."

Genneken's career began with Bear Stearns, followed by U.S Central Credit Union where she was named Managing Director and improved revenue by 400% in 5 months, exceeding first-year goals by 213%. That propelled her to Senior Vice President of Operations, Capital Markets for Aegis Mortgage Corporation, then Executive Director, Securitized Products Group with JPMorgan Chase. From there, Genneken joined and has remained at Roosevelt Management, advancing in expanding leadership roles to her current duties as Interim CEO where she is focused on third-party capital fundraising as a Registered Investment Advisor with a target to raise a fund by the end of 2024.

Genneken attended the U.S. Air Force Academy. She has a Bachelor of Arts in psychology from Florida Atlantic University, and a Master of Arts in psychology from Eastern New Mexico University. She lives in Dallas, Texas.

About Operation Homefront: Operation Homefront is a national nonprofit organization whose mission is to build strong, stable, and secure military families so that they can thrive – not simply struggle to get by – in the communities they have worked so hard to protect. Recognized for superior performance by leading independent charity oversight groups, 83 percent of Operation Homefront expenditures go directly to programs that support tens of thousands of military families each year. Operation Homefront provides critical financial assistance, transitional and permanent housing, and family support services to prevent short-term needs from turning into chronic, long-term struggles. Thanks to the generosity of our donors and the support from thousands of volunteers, Operation Homefront proudly serves America's military families. For more information, visit OperationHomefront.org.

Media Contact

Susan Ziesman, Operation Homefront, (210) 392-6878, [email protected], https://operationhomefront.org/

SOURCE Operation Homefront