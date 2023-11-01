Karen Norheim Delivers Keynote at Women in Manufacturing Summit

"Navigate the seas of our business and life with the bounty of our garden at our back." - Karen Norheim Post this

As President & CEO, Karen has led her company on the journey to their mantra – "GRIT Matters: Perseverance, Heart & Integrity", a reboot of their vision, mission, and values. Her role, as she puts it, is a gardener as she has seeded and cultivated the corporate foundation and successful operations of American Crane - an internationally, recognized leader in the design and manufacture of cranes, hoists and other material handling equipment. Karen's philosophy, taught to her by her father and American Crane's founder, is based on the idea of preparing and cultivating herself and her people (Gardening), and tending to her garden so they are ready for the battles of our business and life (Viking.) As she says – "Navigate the seas of our business and life with the bounty of our garden at our back."

The work that Karen has accomplished by mentoring others and promoting manufacturing has made her a leader in the industry. She is a true spokesperson for the distinguished jobs and quality of life that the industry can provide. She is also a dynamic force when it comes to the immense technology and digital innovations occurring in manufacturing at a rapid rate. Karen continues to lead her company in its digital transformation thru initiatives such as kickstarting American Crane's Innovation Lab whose mission is to apply cutting-edge technology to the company's business, customers and processes. Several initiatives have been put in place through the Innovation Lab's work including American Crane's new product lines – Smart Crane IoT (Internet of Things) Device & Machine Health IoT.

Karen believes strongly in being a role model and practices this through her many speaking engagements. Creating, as she states, "her ripple effect" by inspiring others and providing a vision for what is possible. By telling her story, she hopes to inspire future generations to enter the manufacturing workforce and seek leadership roles, no matter what industry. Karen is an advocate for encouraging young people to consider a career in manufacturing - particularly women. She is a frequent speaker discussing manufacturing, company culture and leadership.

For more information about American Crane & Equipment Corporation, visit the website at: https://www.americancrane.com/

For more information about Karen Norheim, visit her website at: karennorheim.com

For more information about Women in Manufacturing, visit the website at: http://www.womeninmanufacturing.org

Media Contact

Michele Kienle, American Crane & Equipment Corporation, 4847095372, [email protected], https://www.americancrane.com/

SOURCE American Crane & Equipment Corporation