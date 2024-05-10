Karen Norheim, Penn State Great Valley Alumna, Wins the Diamonds of the Decades Award

President and CEO of American Crane & Equipment Corporation, Karen Norheim, receives the Diamonds of the Decades award. This award acknowledges individuals affiliated with Penn State Great Valley who have made significant contributions or achieved notable success in personal career, workforce improvement, community engagement, professional development, philanthropy or research.
MALVERN, Pa., May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Karen Norheim, President and CEO of American Crane & Equipment Corporation, has been awarded the Diamonds of the Decades Award presented by Penn State Great Valley in commemoration of its 60th Anniversary. The award, exclusive to the 2023-24 academic year, recognizes 12 individuals who have made significant contributions to their fields or achieved notable success in various aspects of their lives.
Norheim, a distinguished alumna of Penn State Great Valley, received her MSIS and MBA degrees from the institution in 2007 and 2009, respectively. Her dedication to excellence extends beyond her academic achievements; she has played an active role in shaping the university's future through her service on the BS Engineering, Multidisciplinary Engineering Design IPAC and the Great Valley Advisory Board. Norheim remains committed to giving back to her alma mater as an avid member of the Giving Society.
"I am truly honored to receive the Diamonds of the Decades Award, especially given its significance in commemorating Penn State Great Valley's 60th Anniversary." Norheim said, expressing her gratitude for this recognition.
The Diamonds of the Decades Award underscores Norheim's exceptional leadership and commitment to excellence, serving as a testament to her enduring impact on both her alma mater and the broader community.
For more information about American Crane & Equipment Corporation, visit the website at https://www.americancrane.com/
For more information about Karen Norheim, visit her website at https://www.karennorheim.com
For more information about Diamonds of the Decades Winners, visit the page at https://www.psu.edu/news/great-valley/story/penn-state-great-valley-announces-diamonds-decades-honorees/
Media Contact
Lauren Longo, American Crane & Equipment Corporation, 6107418812, [email protected], American Crane & Equipment Corporation
SOURCE American Crane & Equipment Corporation
Share this article