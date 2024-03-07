Karen Norheim, President and CEO, Awarded 2023 Vistage Leadership Award

"That concept changed my whole idea that it is no longer time management but instead it is attention management." Post this

As a member of Vistage since 2018, Karen emphasizes that her most valuable investment in the company has been Vistage itself. Dedicating effort to her personal growth has helped her to develop as a leader and overcome the complicated challenges that come with running a business. Vistage has enabled her to elevate her leadership skills and grow the company to what it is today. Karen's commitment to fostering growth extends to her employees as well. She has extended Vistage to her leadership team and other staff, to help enhance their skills and nurture their development as leaders throughout the company. She is eager to invest in all the opportunities provided by the emerging leader and advanced leader programs.

Karen, often sought for advice herself, recognizes the profound impact that guidance has had on her leadership journey. One of the best pieces of advice she has learned throughout her journey is that we do not multitask, we single task. As a business owner and leader, Karen constantly faces many tasks demanding her attention. "That concept changed my whole idea that it is no longer time management but instead it is attention management." She spoke. Practicing this has helped her determine how she manages her focus and time to ensure things get done on time and with excellence.

Karen is looking forward to the next chapter of her leadership journey and finding the next peak as she evolves as a leader. The future excites her, Karen is open to all opportunities and cannot wait to find out the unknown that her future holds.

