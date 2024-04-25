Karen Norheim, President and CEO, Named 2024 ATHENA Award Recipient

Be a role model, tell your story, there is someone always looking up to you. Post this

Karen has served as American Crane's President and CEO since the passing of her father and mentor, Oddvar Norheim, in 2021. Through her exceptional leadership and dedication, Karen has solidified the company's legacy in the industry with initiates such as the Innovation Lab and GRIT Matters company culture transformation. She has been recognized for her leadership and professional development throughout her community, winning awards such as the VISTAGE Leadership Award, the Diamond of the Decades Award and many more!

"Be a role model, tell your story, there is someone always looking up to you" Karen said, during the acceptance of her award.

Recipients of the ATHENA Award may choose to represent a non-profit organization, Karen chose the Ready.Set.READ initiative managed by the United Way. She asked attendees at the conference to bring books to donate to the Hoist Up! Book Drive. Together, they collected two boxes and will continue to collect books at the Greater Reading Chamber Alliance through May 4, 2024.

Karen continues to evolve and ride the waves of life, "The waves won't stop, but we can learn to surf" she quotes Jon Kabat-Zinn. She is eager to continue telling her story through her fourth coming book titled "The Viking Gardener" and she is looking forward to the development and continued success of American Crane.

