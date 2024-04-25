Karen Norheim, President and CEO, Named 2024 ATHENA Award Recipient

Karen Norheim, President and CEO of American Crane & Equipment Corporation, has been named the recipient of the 2024 ATHENA Award. This award recognizes Karen's exceptional leadership, dedication to community service and active support for women in achieving professional excellence and leadership roles.
READING, Pa., April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Karen Norheim, President and CEO of American Crane & Equipment Corporation, was awarded the 2024 ATHENA Award at the 2024 Women2Women Conference & Expo. This award recognizes Karen's professional excellence, community service and for actively assisting women in their attainment of professional excellence and leadership skills.
Karen was presented the 40th ATHENA Award by 2023 award recipient Adelle Schade. The ATHENA Leadership Award stands out as one of the most prestigious honors in leadership, renowned for its rich history, global reach, and emphasis on mentorship. Presented by the Greater Reading Chamber Alliance to leaders spanning various professional sectors, it is distinguished as one of the most prestigious awards one can receive. Recipients of this award are selected by a diverse group of community leaders that make up the Selection Committee.
Karen has served as American Crane's President and CEO since the passing of her father and mentor, Oddvar Norheim, in 2021. Through her exceptional leadership and dedication, Karen has solidified the company's legacy in the industry with initiates such as the Innovation Lab and GRIT Matters company culture transformation. She has been recognized for her leadership and professional development throughout her community, winning awards such as the VISTAGE Leadership Award, the Diamond of the Decades Award and many more!
"Be a role model, tell your story, there is someone always looking up to you" Karen said, during the acceptance of her award.
Recipients of the ATHENA Award may choose to represent a non-profit organization, Karen chose the Ready.Set.READ initiative managed by the United Way. She asked attendees at the conference to bring books to donate to the Hoist Up! Book Drive. Together, they collected two boxes and will continue to collect books at the Greater Reading Chamber Alliance through May 4, 2024.
Karen continues to evolve and ride the waves of life, "The waves won't stop, but we can learn to surf" she quotes Jon Kabat-Zinn. She is eager to continue telling her story through her fourth coming book titled "The Viking Gardener" and she is looking forward to the development and continued success of American Crane.
For more information about American Crane & Equipment Corporation, visit the website at https://www.americancrane.com/
For more information about Karen Norheim, visit her website at https://www.karennorheim.com
For more information about the ATHENA Award, visit the page at https://www.berkswomen2women.com/the-marketplace/athena-awards/
For more information about the Hoist Up! Book Drive, contact Lauren Longo at [email protected]
SOURCE American Crane & Equipment Corporation
