Karen Reid Announces Departure After 26 Years of Distinguished Service at Neighborhood Development Alliance

After 25 years at the helm of Neighborhood Development Alliance (NeDA), Karen Reid has announced her decision to retire as Executive Director, marking the end of a tenure filled with significant contributions and lasting impact on affordable housing and community development. As NeDA looks to the future, kpCompanies has been entrusted with the task of finding a successor who can build upon the strong foundation Karen has established

Under Karen's leadership, NeDA has seen tremendous growth and success, highlighted by:

The development of 56 units of affordable ownership housing, including St. Paul's first LEED Gold certified twin home.

first LEED Gold certified twin home. The creation and management of 97 units of affordable rental housing and an additional 35 units through refinancing and reinvestment.

Expansion of NeDA's services by establishing NeDA Centro de Finanzas, a Community Development Financial Institution, under the leadership of Associate Director Maritza Mariani .

. Enhanced community impact through extensive partnerships and the expansion of NeDA's counseling programs, offering comprehensive financial workshops and advising.

Karen's transition marks a new chapter in her career as she plans to focus on volunteering for agencies focused on critical water issues. Her skills in grant writing, financial management, and development, coupled with her extensive experience in community involvement, have been invaluable to NeDA.

As NeDA looks to the future, kpCompanies has been entrusted with the task of finding a successor who can build upon the strong foundation Karen has established. For inquiries regarding the search, please contact Nidhi Tyagi at [email protected] or call 301-807-6993.

NeDA remains committed to its dual role as a neighborhood CDC and a metro-wide nonprofit, continuing its mission to serve the Latino community with dedication and excellence.

About Neighborhood Development Alliance: NeDA, a cornerstone in community development and affordable housing, is dedicated to empowering communities and fostering sustainable development.

