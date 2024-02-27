Karen Trolan Named REALTOR® of the Year by Silicon Valley Association of REALTORS®

"Karen has exemplified excellence through a tremendously positive spirit, humility, and an unbending commitment to her clients, colleagues, and the industry itself. I can think of no one more deserving than Karen for this award." Post this

"On behalf of everyone at Christie's Sereno, I want to congratulate Karen on being named SILVAR's REALTOR® of the Year. The award represents the highest standards of professionalism, leadership, service, and contribution to the greater good. Karen has exemplified excellence through a tremendously positive spirit, humility, and an unbending commitment to her clients, colleagues, and the industry itself. I can think of no one more deserving than Karen for this award. Karen's impact and influence at the local and state levels of our industry will be realized for generations to come," shared Ryan Iwanaga, Co-Founder and Chief Experience Officer of Christie's International Real Estate Sereno.

This prestigious honor serves as a beacon of inspiration and a reminder of the profound impact one individual can have on an industry and community.

Beyond professional pursuits, Trolan's heart for service continuously seeks more, and it's evident through her extensive community outreach. Whether coaching local soccer, serving as an officer at Girls on the Run, participating in the Sierra Region Ski Patrol, or sharing her expertise as a REALTOR® safety instructor, Karen lives to be the change she wants to see in the world — and her community. Furthermore, her achievements in five different martial arts disciplines reflect her dedication to personal excellence and resilience.

SOURCE Christie's International Real Estate Sereno