Karin F. Baron, MSPH Elected as Secretary/Treasurer of the Society for Chemical Hazard Communication

WASHINGTON, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bergeson & Campbell, P.C. (B&C®) and The Acta Group (Acta®) are pleased to announce that Karin F. Baron, MSPH, Director of Hazard Communication and International Registration Strategy, has been elected to serve as an Officer of the Society for Chemical Hazard Communication (SCHC) and will serve as its Secretary/Treasurer. Ms. Baron has been a member of SCHC for 20 years and an active board member since 2022. She currently serves as the board liaison to the Arrangements Committee, participates in the Professional Development Committee and the Member Engagement Committee, and serves on the Board Finance Subcommittee. This honor reflects Ms. Baron's leadership skills in and devotion to the complex area of hazard communication. Reflecting on the election and her time at SCHC, Ms. Baron shared "Many may not realize that SCHC is a not-for-profit organization that is almost 100 percent volunteer driven to support its purpose. I am honored to continue to be part of this organization and to continue to support its ongoing mission."