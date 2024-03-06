Karin F. Baron, MSPH Elected as Secretary/Treasurer of the Society for Chemical Hazard Communication

B&C and Acta are pleased to announce that Karin F. Baron, MSPH, Director of Hazard Communication and International Registration Strategy, has been elected to serve as an Officer of the Society for Chemical Hazard Communication (SCHC) and will serve as its Secretary/Treasurer.
WASHINGTON, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bergeson & Campbell, P.C. (B&C®) and The Acta Group (Acta®) are pleased to announce that Karin F. Baron, MSPH, Director of Hazard Communication and International Registration Strategy, has been elected to serve as an Officer of the Society for Chemical Hazard Communication (SCHC) and will serve as its Secretary/Treasurer. Ms. Baron has been a member of SCHC for 20 years and an active board member since 2022. She currently serves as the board liaison to the Arrangements Committee, participates in the Professional Development Committee and the Member Engagement Committee, and serves on the Board Finance Subcommittee. This honor reflects Ms. Baron's leadership skills in and devotion to the complex area of hazard communication. Reflecting on the election and her time at SCHC, Ms. Baron shared "Many may not realize that SCHC is a not-for-profit organization that is almost 100 percent volunteer driven to support its purpose. I am honored to continue to be part of this organization and to continue to support its ongoing mission."
In her role at B&C and Acta, Ms. Baron develops, implements, and manages complex chemical regulatory compliance strategies for some of the largest industrial and specialty chemical companies in the world. Her primary areas of practice include navigating the Globally Harmonized System of Classification and Labeling of Chemicals (GHS), including classification, labeling, and authoring of compliant safety data sheets (SDS), hazard and risk assessment, industrial hygiene, and environmental health and safety (EHS) programs. She manages assessments for product manufacturers wishing to comply with the food contact materials and cosmetics regulations under the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and consumer products under the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) and Canada's Consumer Chemicals and Containers Regulations (CCCR).
About the Society for Hazard Communication (SCHC)
SCHC is a professional society committed to serving chemical hazard communication professionals and to promoting knowledge and awareness in all areas of chemical hazard communication. Members are professionals who represent industrial, consumer, and specialty chemical companies, pharmaceutical firms, manufacturers, distributors and importers, government agencies, universities, and consultants. For more information, visit http://www.schc.org.
About Bergeson & Campbell, P.C.
Located in Washington, D.C., B&C is a law firm focusing on conventional, biobased, and nanoscale industrial, agricultural, and specialty chemical product regulation and approval and associated business issues. Additional information is available at http://www.lawbc.com.
About The Acta Group
Acta, the consulting affiliate of B&C with offices in Washington, D.C., Brussels, Belgium, and Manchester, United Kingdom, offers expertise with regulatory programs and chemical product approvals in North America, South and Central America, Europe, Asia, and Eurasia. Acta supports clients' products from concept to approval so they get to market quickly and efficiently. Additional information is available at http://www.actagroup.com.
