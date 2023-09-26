Karina Brez Launches the Cowgirl LUV Collection, a Tribute to America's Majestic Mountains

Cowgirl LUV is a symbol of tradition and a nod to the enduring legacy of Western fashion. The cowgirl spirit embodies independence, resilience, and a deep connection to the American West. Tweet this

"A cowgirl is a strong, resilient and confident woman, and it was important for me to create a collection that embodied the untamed beauty of America through the spirit of the American Cowgirl," says Karina Brez.

Combining elegance with a nod to the Wild West, Karina Brez's artistic vision extends beyond the mountains, celebrating beloved American Western cities and states with five captivating hoop earring styles: Montana, Aspen, Dakota, Sedona, and Dallas. Known as "Big Sky Country," Montana boasts vast open spaces, rugged terrain, and an undeniable sense of freedom. The Montana Diamond and Turquoise earrings in the Cowgirl LUV collection evoke the grandeur of this state with their open, airy design reminiscent of the endless horizons. Renowned for its elegant ski resorts and alpine charm, Aspen, Colorado, is a place where sophistication meets the untamed wilderness. The Aspen Diamond and Turquoise earrings in the collection embody this unique blend of refinement and nature with their intricate, slope-like design. The Dakotas are known for their wide-open plains, prairies, and the enchanting Badlands. The Dakota Diamond and Turquoise earrings in Cowgirl LUV embrace the simplicity and rugged elegance of this region, with a design reminiscent of the rolling hills, reflecting the untamed beauty that defines the Dakotas. Arizona's Sedona is celebrated for its striking red rock formations and spiritual energy, alongside its nod to luxury with its world-famous spas. The Sedona Diamond and Turquoise earrings are a tribute to the unique energy, natural beauty, and opulence of Sedona. The heart of Texas, Dallas, embodies the vibrant spirit of the Lone Star State with its blend of modernity and Western tradition. The Dallas Diamond and Turquoise earrings in the Cowgirl LUV collection capture the city's cosmopolitan flair with their contemporary, urban design. "Turquoise is often used in Western-style jewelry and accessories, making it a staple in cowgirl fashion. Its bright blue hue adds a pop of color to outfits, complementing other Western elements like leather and silver. It is a symbol of tradition, and a nod to the enduring legacy of Western fashion," says Karina Brez. The jewels embody the essence of places cowgirls roam and ride, allowing wearers to carry a piece of their adventurous spirit wherever they go.

"At its core, the cowgirl spirit is about a fierce determination to conquer challenges, a love for wide-open spaces, and a commitment to taking care of one's horses and cattle. It is an attitude of self-reliance and grit, with a deep connection to the land and horses," says Karina Brez. "It has a nice place alongside my signature collections and gives me the opportunity to incorporate the essence of the equestrian and Western spirit while being more mainstream with contemporary lines."

Karina Brez's meticulous attention to detail is evident in every piece of the Cowgirl LUV collection. The jewelry showcases exquisite turquoise, which provides a vibrant, authentic touch to each creation. Complemented by delicate pink sapphires and dazzling diamonds, the jewels exude luxury, allowing every cowgirl to experience opulence in their everyday life.

Mix and match from the Cowgirl LUV collection to effortlessly embrace timeless cowgirl style. Whether worn alone or stacked together, these pieces offer a versatile and elegant addition to any wardrobe. From a day at the ranch to an evening out on the town, Karina Brez's latest collection brings a touch of the American West to every moment.

The Cowgirl LUV collection by Karina Brez invites one to embark on a journey through captivating landscapes, spirited names, and places that define the heart of America. "Cowgirl LUV is a symbol of tradition and a nod to the enduring legacy of Western fashion. The cowgirl spirit embodies qualities of independence, resilience, and a deep connection to the American West. It is reflected in both fashion and lifestyle choices, including the use of gems like turquoise, which symbolizes the enduring beauty and spirituality of the Western way of life," says Karina Brez. Embrace the cowgirl spirit with these exquisite pieces, designed to inspire, empower, and captivate.

For more information about the Cowgirl LUV collection and to explore the full range of Karina Brez's equestrian designs, visit karinabrez.com. The Karina Brez Cowgirl LUV signature collection is available online and will be shown in person at The Jeweled Barn, a mobile luxury retail experience, from September 28th-October 8th at the Capitol Challenge Horse Show in Upper Marlboro, MD, the Washington International Horse Show in Annapolis, MD from October 23rd-29th, and Cowboy Christmas in Las Vegas, NV from December 7th-17th. On Instagram, follow Karina Brez @karinabrezjewelry and The Jeweled Barn @thejeweledbarn. For sales or retail partnership inquiries, contact Karina Brez at 561-400-4085 or email [email protected] or [email protected]. For press inquiries, contact Pietra Communications at 212-913-9761 or email [email protected].

About Karina Brez

A first-generation Ukranian-American, Karina Brez earned the title of Miss Florida USA in 2012, and was inspired to design a jewelry collection after fellow contestants were impressed by the design she created for her own pageant dress. A horse enthusiast with a passion for gemstones, Brez completed the GIA Graduate Gemologist program, is an appraiser, and advocates for non-profits introducing children to the healing power of horses. Her signature fine jewelry collections are Huggable Hooves, Horse LUV, Bit of LUV, Lucky Horseshoe, Horsea, The Garden Collection, and Cowgirl LUV. In 2020, Karina Brez was voted one of the top three Equestrian jewelers by Equestrian Living Magazine. She opened a retail flagship in Palm Beach, Florida in 2021, and is available in retailers throughout the USA.

