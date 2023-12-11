Karina Neretich Joins Leading International Crisis Communications Firm Red Banyan as Client Relationship Manager

"We are thrilled to welcome Karina to our team," said Evan Nierman, Red Banyan's Founder and CEO. "We believe Karina's skills and commitment will contribute significantly to Red Banyan's continued growth and success in the industry." Post this

Neretich's top notch people and communications skills allow her to expertly navigate complex client relationship and onboarding scenarios, providing strategic guidance and support throughout the entire process.

"My favorite aspect of being part of Red Banyan is the privilege of working with a team that genuinely cares about people," said Neretich. "Red Banyan's exceptional crisis team consistently assists individuals in navigating through the toughest times of their lives. I firmly believe that Red Banyan is making the world a better place, one crisis at a time, and I am grateful for the opportunity to be a part of it."

"We are thrilled to welcome Karina to our team," said Evan Nierman, Red Banyan's Founder and CEO. "Her blend of education and experience, along with her dedication to client success and proactive business development, perfectly aligns with our agency's values. We believe Karina's skills and commitment will contribute significantly to Red Banyan's continued growth and success in the industry."

Since its launch in late 2010, Red Banyan has continued to grow, establishing itself as one of the leading crisis PR agencies in the United States. Red Banyan provides crisis management, litigation support, media relations and other strategic communications services to a variety of national and global clients.

About Red Banyan

Red Banyan is a top crisis management firm focused on solving complex, highly sensitive and mission critical communications challenges. Specializing in crisis communications, corporate public relations, government relations, and legal PR, Red Banyan provides an integrated approach to communications rooted in strategy. Learn more at https://redbanyan.com.

Media Contact

Sallie James, Red Banyan, (954) 379-2115, [email protected], redbanyan.com

SOURCE Red Banyan