Karis Schneider Joins Tarantino Wealth Management as Client Relationship Manager

" We believe that Karis will be instrumental in strengthening our client relationships and driving our mission to help individuals achieve financial security and pursue their life goals" said Michael Tarantino, CEO of TWM.

"I am thrilled to join the Tarantino Wealth Management team and work closely with our clients," said Karis Schneider. "Having spent over 17 years in the banking industry, I have witnessed the positive impact that financial planning can have on people's lives. I am eager to leverage my skills and expertise to help our clients achieve their financial goals and turn their dreams into reality."

Tarantino Wealth Management is renowned for its comprehensive suite of financial services, which includes investment management, retirement planning, estate planning, and more. By adding Karis Schneider to the team, the firm further solidifies its dedication to providing top-notch financial guidance and personalized support to its clients.

"We are excited to welcome Karis to Tarantino Wealth Management," said Michael Tarantino, CEO of Tarantino Wealth Management. "Her extensive experience in finance and her commitment to client satisfaction align perfectly with our values and vision. We believe that Karis will be instrumental in strengthening our client relationships and driving our mission to help individuals achieve financial security and pursue their life goals."

About Tarantino Wealth Management:

Tarantino Wealth Management is a leading financial services firm based in downtown Fort Collins, Colorado. With a team of experienced professionals and a comprehensive range of financial solutions, the firm is dedicated to providing personalized wealth management strategies tailored to each client's unique needs and aspirations. Tarantino Wealth Management prides itself on building lasting relationships and delivering exceptional results for its valued clients.

For more information about Tarantino Wealth Management and its services, please visit [www.tarantinowealthmanagement.com]. Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial, a registered investment advisor. Member FINRA/SIPC.

