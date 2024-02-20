Karma Energy Water featuring Cognizin® Citicoline Available to Sample at Natural Products Expo West

The new energy drink is now available in three natural flavors

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Attendees of Natural Products Expo West in Anaheim, Ca., March 13-16, 2024, will have the opportunity to sample Karma Energy Water, a new product from Karma Water that features a blend of natural caffeine and Cognizin® Citicoline from Kyowa Hakko to provide energy and enhanced focus.

"Consumers are looking for energy and mental clarity without the crash that comes from traditional energy drinks," Kyowa Hakko USA Marketing Manager Maria Stanieich said. "Cognizin®, a clinically tested, patented form of citicoline, offers those benefits, and we're excited for the attendees of Natural Products Expo West to experience them firsthand. After all, what do trade show attendees need more than energy and focus to power through three days of networking?"

Karma Water is known for its one-of-a-kind patented PushCap that stores active ingredients in an airtight chamber until the consumer is ready to drink. This ensures peak potency and optimal health benefits. At the show, the company will showcase its latest product, Karma Energy Water, alongside its established Karma Probiotic Water.

Karma Energy Water contains a blend of 150mg natural caffeine, 250mg Cognizin®, and 9 essential vitamins— all without any artificial colors, flavors, sweeteners, or preservatives. Available in three natural flavors, Raspberry Peach, Blueberry Watermelon and Melon Dragonfuit, Karma Water can be found in major retailers nationwide. Karma also has eco-friendly hydration kits available on their site. The personalized kits deliver PushCap refills for a reusable bottle on a one-time or subscription basis in customers' selected functions and flavors.

"Karma Energy Water caters to the demands of today's consumers," Karma CEO CJ Rapp said. "It is a health-conscious, functional beverage designed to provide you with the push of energy and mental sharpness you need to get through the day."

Beverage brands attending Natural Products Expo West can visit Kyowa Hakko USA's booth (4127) to learn more about Cognizin®'s ease of formulation, including its stability and rapid solubility.

Karma Energy Water will be available to sample at Kyowa and Karma Water's booths (1677). For more information about Karma Water, visit drinkkarma.com, and to learn more about Cognzin®, visit cognizin.com.

About Karma Water

Karma Culture LLC, based in Pittsford, N.Y., is a manufacturer of Karma Water, a naturally enhanced, flavored water that uses patented Karma Push Cap Technology to store key active ingredients at optimal potency until seconds before consumption. Founded in 2011, the company's Karma Water provides unprecedented levels of vitamins, probiotics and antioxidants and is #1 for immune support. The brand includes two distinct product lines- Karma Energy Water and Karma Probiotic Water- each meticulously formulated to deliver distinct wellness benefits. Karma Water is distributed nationally in Walmart, Target, Wegmans & Amazon.

About Cognizin® Citicoline

Cognizin® Citicoline, manufactured by Kyowa Hakko Bio Co., Ltd., is a clinically studied and branded form of Citicoline, a natural substance made endogenously in the body and especially vital to brain health. Citicoline is a potent brain-health nutrient. A proprietary form of citicoline, Cognizin® has been clinically studied to support mental energy, focus, and attention. Cognizin® is manufactured through a fermentation process to yield high quality and high purity. Cognizin® is also highly stable, GRAS, ultra-pure, and allergen-free. For more information on Cognizin®, visit Cognizin.com.

About Kyowa Hakko USA (Kyowa)

Kyowa Hakko USA is a subsidiary of Kyowa Hakko Bio Co., Ltd., a global biotechnology company with over 70 years of expertise in fermentation, purification, and modification of bioactive substances. Kyowa Hakko Bio is dedicated to improving the health and well-being of people worldwide by creating innovative solutions with science and nature. With cutting-edge research capabilities, Kyowa Hakko Bio is committed to developing unique ingredients supported by scientific evidence. For more information, visit kyowa-usa.com.

