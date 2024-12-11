Karns & Karns Attorneys Earn "Best Lawyers 2025" Award for Excellence in Commercial Vehicle Accident Law in California

Honored for excellence in commercial accident law, Karns & Karns offers expert legal support to victims across California's major metropolitan areas.

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys, a leading law firm with offices throughout California, is proud to announce its recognition in the "Best Lawyers 2025" publication for its exceptional work in commercial accident injury law. This prestigious award highlights the firm's dedication to representing individuals who have suffered severe injuries in commercial vehicle accidents across the state, with a strong focus on serving clients in major metropolitan areas like Los Angeles, San Francisco, San Jose, Sacramento, and San Diego, as well as surrounding communities.

"We are honored to be recognized by 'Best Lawyers' for our commitment to helping victims of commercial vehicle accidents throughout California," says Mike Karns, founding partner at Karns & Karns. "These cases are often complex and challenging, and this award reflects our team's unwavering dedication to securing justice for our clients."

Understanding Commercial Accident Injuries in California

Commercial vehicle accidents involve vehicles used for business purposes, such as semi-trucks, 18-wheelers, delivery trucks, buses, and construction vehicles. These accidents often result in catastrophic injuries due to the sheer size and weight of commercial vehicles. With its extensive freeway network and bustling cities, California sees a high volume of commercial traffic, increasing the risk of accidents, particularly in densely populated areas like Los Angeles, San Francisco, and San Jose.

Common causes of commercial vehicle accidents in California include:

Driver Fatigue: Commercial drivers often face pressure to meet deadlines, leading to long hours and driver fatigue, a significant concern on California's highways.

highways. Distracted Driving: Using cell phones, GPS devices, or other distractions can lead to devastating accidents on busy roads like those in Los Angeles and San Francisco .

and . Improper Maintenance: Neglecting vehicle maintenance can result in mechanical failures and accidents, posing risks to drivers in all California cities.

cities. Overloading: Exceeding weight limits can affect vehicle handling and braking, increasing the risk of accidents, particularly on California roads with heavy truck traffic.

What to Do After a Commercial Vehicle Accident in California

Seek Medical Attention: Prioritize health and safety by seeking immediate medical care.

Report the Accident: Contact the California Highway Patrol or local police to report the accident and obtain a copy of the accident report.

Highway Patrol or local police to report the accident and obtain a copy of the accident report. Gather Information: Collect information from all parties involved, including drivers, witnesses, and insurance details. Take photos of the accident scene and any visible injuries.

Preserve Evidence: If possible, secure any evidence related to the accident, such as dashcam footage or witness statements.

Contact a California Commercial Vehicle Accident Attorney: Consulting an experienced commercial accident injury lawyer in California promptly helps protect legal rights.

Why Choose Karns & Karns in California:

Extensive California Network: With offices in Los Angeles , Santa Monica , Irvine , Sacramento , Vacaville , Concord , Walnut Creek , San Francisco , San Jose , Pasadena , and other major areas, Karns & Karns offers accessible legal support throughout California .

, , , , , , , , , , and other major areas, Karns & Karns offers accessible legal support throughout . Specialized Knowledge: Karns & Karns attorneys possess in-depth knowledge of state and federal regulations governing commercial vehicles in California .

. Aggressive Advocacy: The firm is committed to fighting for the maximum compensation for clients, covering medical expenses, lost wages, pain and suffering, and other damages.

"Commercial accident injury cases require specialized legal expertise and a deep understanding of the trucking industry," adds Bill Karns, founding partner. "Our team in California is dedicated to guiding clients through this challenging process and securing the justice they deserve."

About Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys:

Karns & Karns is a dedicated personal injury law firm serving clients across California, Nevada, and Texas. The firm provides compassionate and skilled legal representation to individuals who have been injured due to the negligence of others, helping them seek justice and rebuild their lives. Karns & Karns specializes in a variety of personal injury cases, including car accidents, truck accidents, motorcycle accidents, rideshare accidents, premises liability, and wrongful death.

Contact Mike Karns or Bill Karns Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys Phone: (702) 868-5500 4TheWin: 1-800-484-3946 (1-800-4THEWIN) for more information.

