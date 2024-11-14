Karns & Karns Takes on Rising Rideshare Accident Cases in Nevada, Battling Insurance Giants for Injured Passengers

Karns & Karns addresses the rise in Nevada rideshare accidents, advocating for injured passengers against insurance companies.

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As rideshare services like Uber and Lyft continue to dominate Nevada's transportation landscape, Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys is witnessing a concerning surge in rideshare accident cases across the state. The firm, recognized as a leading advocate for injured passengers, is highlighting the unique challenges of these cases and the complexities of battling powerful insurance companies.

"While rideshare offers convenience, it also introduces new risks," says Bill Karns, founding partner at Karns & Karns. "Nevada's roads are seeing more accidents involving rideshare vehicles, and passengers often face an uphill battle when seeking fair compensation."

Factors Contributing to the Rise in Nevada Rideshare Accidents:

Rapid Growth of Rideshare: The popularity of rideshare services has led to a significant increase in the number of rideshare vehicles on Nevada roads, increasing the potential for accidents.

Driver Fatigue: Rideshare drivers often work long hours, which can lead to fatigue and increase the risk of accidents.

Distracted Driving: Drivers may be distracted by navigation apps, ride requests, or other app-related tasks.

Inadequate Driver Screening: Concerns remain about the thoroughness of background checks and driver training for rideshare drivers.

Challenges in Battling Rideshare Insurance Companies:

Complex Liability: Determining liability in rideshare accidents can be complicated, involving the driver, the rideshare company, and their respective insurance policies.

Limited Coverage: Rideshare insurance policies often have gaps in coverage, particularly when a driver is not actively engaged in a ride.

Aggressive Tactics: Insurance companies representing rideshare giants like Uber and Lyft employ aggressive tactics to minimize payouts to injured passengers.

Why Karns & Karns Stands Out:

Extensive Experience: The firm has a proven track record of successfully handling complex rideshare accident cases in Nevada.

Deep Understanding of Rideshare Laws: Karns & Karns attorneys possess in-depth knowledge of Nevada's rideshare regulations and insurance policies.

Commitment to Client Advocacy: The firm is dedicated to fighting for the rights of injured passengers and securing the maximum compensation they deserve.

"We understand the challenges faced by rideshare accident victims," adds Mike Karns, founding partner. "Our team is committed to levelling the playing field and holding rideshare companies and their insurers accountable."

About Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys:

Karns & Karns is a dedicated personal injury law firm with offices in California and Nevada and serving the entire state of Texas. The firm provides compassionate and skilled legal representation to individuals who have been injured due to the negligence of others, helping them seek justice and rebuild their lives.

