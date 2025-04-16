Karns and Karns Attorneys Expand Statewide Presence in California, Enhancing Accessibility and Client Services

Karns and Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys Open New Offices Across California to Offer Expanded Legal Support and Bilingual Services to Injury Victims

LOS ANGELES, April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Karns and Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys, a leading advocate for injury victims, announced a significant expansion of its footprint across California. With new offices in several key locations, Karns and Karns is reinforcing its commitment to providing accessible and comprehensive legal representation to clients statewide.

Building upon their established success in securing over $300 million in settlements for clients and earning over 2,000 five-star reviews, Karns and Karns are extending their reach to serve communities throughout California better. The firm has added new locations in:

Concord, California

San Bernardino, California

Riverside, California

Long Beach, California

Torrance, California

This expansion adds to Karns' already extensive network, encompassing over 30 locations across California, including Alameda, Anaheim, Bakersfield, Burbank, and Chula Vista. This widespread presence ensures that individuals throughout the state have access to the dedicated legal support they need, closer to their homes and communities.

"Our growth across California reflects our unwavering commitment to being readily available to those who have suffered injuries due to the negligence of others," said Bill Karns, a founding partner at Karns and Karns. "These new locations will allow us to serve our clients better and provide the personal attention they deserve during challenging times."

Mike Karns, also a founding partner, emphasized the firm's enhanced client services: "Beyond simply expanding our physical locations, we have also significantly invested in our team and resources to ensure we can effectively serve all our clients' diverse needs. We proudly offer a full staff of dedicated bilingual case managers, experienced attorneys, and compassionate intake professionals equipped to assist clients from all backgrounds."

Karns and Karns is committed to providing comprehensive support to its clients. The firm understands that navigating the legal process after an injury can be overwhelming. To further enhance client care, the firm offers personalized assistance, including the ability for attorneys to meet with clients in the comfort of their own homes when necessary to review important documents and provide detailed explanations.

Karns and Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys specialize in a wide range of personal injury cases, including:

Car Accidents

Rideshare Accidents

Commercial Truck Accidents

General Personal Injury

Wrongful Death

As trusted personal injury attorneys in California, the firm's expansion and enhanced services underscore its ongoing dedication to providing exceptional legal representation and support to injury victims throughout California.

About Karns and Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys

Karns and Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys is a dedicated law firm with a proven track record of success in representing individuals injured in various accidents. With a client-focused approach and a commitment to achieving the best possible outcomes, the firm has recovered over $300 million for its clients and earned the community's trust, evidenced by over 2,000 five-star reviews. With over 30 locations across California and a commitment to providing comprehensive and personalized client services, including bilingual staff and in-home consultations, Karns and Karns continues to advocate for injury victims statewide.

For more information or to schedule a free consultation, call 1-800-4THE-WIN (1-800-484-3946) or visit http://www.karnsandkarns.com.

