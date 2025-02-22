Karns and Karns Launches Dedicated Truck Accident Attorneys Division

Karns and Karns Personal Injury Law Firm Expands Services with Specialized Truck Accident Division to Provide Expert Legal Representation

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Karns and Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys, a leading personal injury law firm serving California, Nevada, and Texas, today announced the launch of a new division focused solely on truck accident cases: Karns and Karns Truck Accident Attorneys. This specialized division will provide dedicated legal representation and investigative resources to individuals injured or lost loved ones in accidents involving commercial trucks.

Recognizing the unique complexities and challenges of truck accident litigation, Karns and Karns have assembled a dedicated team of truck accident attorneys, investigators, and support staff to handle these cases exclusively. This specialized approach allows the firm to provide unparalleled expertise and resources to clients facing the often-devastating consequences of truck accidents.

"Truck accident cases require a deep understanding of federal trucking regulations, specialized accident reconstruction techniques, and the ability to go up against powerful trucking companies and their insurance carriers," said Mike Karns, co-founder of Karns and Karns. "By creating a dedicated truck accident division, we are further demonstrating our commitment to providing the highest level of service and expertise to our clients in this specialized area of personal injury law."

The new division will focus on all aspects of truck accident litigation, including:

Securing critical evidence: Preserving black box data, driver logs, and other crucial evidence.

Determining liability: Investigating all potential parties involved, including the truck driver, trucking company, maintenance providers, and cargo loaders.

Negotiating with insurance companies: Aggressively pursuing fair settlements for medical expenses, lost income, pain and suffering, and other damages.

Litigating in court: Representing clients in court when necessary to secure justice and maximum compensation.

"We understand the immense physical, emotional, and financial burdens that truck accident victims and their families face," said Bill Karns, co-founder of Karns and Karns. "Our dedicated truck accident team is committed to providing compassionate and aggressive legal representation to help our clients navigate this difficult time and obtain the best possible outcome for their case."

About Karns and Karns

Karns and Karns is a leading personal injury law firm with offices serving clients throughout California, Nevada, and Texas. The firm, founded by Mike and Bill Karns, provides exceptional legal representation to individuals injured in all accidents. With the launch of Karns and Karns Truck Accident Attorneys, the firm reaffirms its commitment to providing specialized expertise and resources to truck accident victims.

Media Contact

Karns & Karns, Truck Accident Attorneys

