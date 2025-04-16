Karns and Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys Achieved a Landmark $300 Million in Client Settlements, Reinforcing their Commitment to Justice and the Community

Karns and Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys Celebrate $300 Million in Client Settlements and Launch New Truck Accident Division.

LOS ANGELES, April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Karns and Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys, a steadfast advocate for injury victims, proudly announced today that they have secured over $300 million in settlements for their clients. This achievement underscores the firm's unwavering dedication to maximizing client recovery and securing the justice they deserve.

Building upon this legacy of success, Karns and Karns has strategically expanded its expertise by establishing Karns and Karns Truck Accident Attorneys. This specialized division provides focused and experienced legal representation to individuals involved in commercial vehicle accidents, including 18-wheeler collisions. This initiative further solidifies Karns' commitment to addressing accident victims' unique and often complex needs. Karns and Karns Truck Accident Attorneys is integral to the esteemed Karns and Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys.

"Surpassing $300 million in settlements for our clients is a testament to the relentless dedication and expertise of our entire team at Karns and Karns," said Bill Karns, a founding partner. "We are driven by a profound commitment to ensuring our clients receive the utmost compensation for their injuries and losses. This milestone reflects our unwavering focus on achieving the best possible outcomes for those we represent."

Mike Karns, also a founding partner, emphasized the firm's client-centric approach: "At Karns and Karns, we understand the profound impact that accidents can have on individuals and their families. Our approach goes beyond just legal representation; we strive to provide compassionate support and guidance every step of the way. The establishment of Karns and Karns Truck Accident Attorneys further exemplifies our commitment to providing specialized expertise where it is needed most."

The success of Karns and Karns is deeply rooted in their comprehensive understanding of personal injury law and their tireless pursuit of justice for their clients. The firm's attorneys meticulously investigate each case, build strong legal strategies, and aggressively advocate for their clients' rights against insurance companies and responsible parties. This dedication has resulted in a consistent track record of significant settlements and satisfied clients, evidenced by over 2,000 five-star reviews.

Beyond their legal achievements, Karns and Karns remain deeply committed to giving back to the community. The firm proudly supports several impactful organizations, including:

Four Paws for Patriots: Providing service dogs to veterans to enhance their independence and quality of life.

Wounded Warrior Project: Supporting veterans and active-duty military members injured in service.

United Farm Workers: Partnering with the agricultural community to support farm workers through various initiatives, including food drives and contributions.

"We believe our responsibility extends beyond the courtroom," stated Bill Karns. "Giving back to the community we serve is an integral part of our firm's values. Our partnerships with organizations like Four Paws for Patriots, the Wounded Warrior Project, and the United Farm Workers are a source of great pride for our entire team."

Karns and Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys, including the specialized Karns and Karns Truck Accident Attorneys division, continue to provide expert legal representation in many personal injury cases, including car accidents, truck accidents, motorcycle accidents, and more. With their proven track record, client-focused approach, and commitment to community involvement, Karns and Karns remains a trusted advocate for those seeking justice.

