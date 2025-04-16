Karns and Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys Expand in San Antonio with Two New Offices and Launch Specialized Truck Accident Division

Karns and Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys expands in San Antonio with new offices and specialized truck accident teams.

SAN ANTONIO, April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Karns and Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys, a leading law firm dedicated to advocating for injury victims, today announced a major expansion of its services in the San Antonio metropolitan area. Building upon their established presence, the firm is adding two new locations and unveiling a specialized division, Karns and Karns Truck Accident Attorneys, to better serve the growing needs of the community.

This expansion comes on the heels of remarkable achievements for Karns and Karns, having now secured over $300 million in settlements for their clients and garnered over 2,000 five-star reviews, a testament to their unwavering commitment to client satisfaction and successful legal representation.

"We are incredibly proud of the results we have achieved for our clients and the trust they have placed in our firm, as reflected in their overwhelmingly positive feedback," said Michael Karns, a founding partner at Karns & Karns. "This expansion in San Antonio allows us to extend our reach and provide even more individuals and families with the dedicated legal support they deserve, especially those involved in complex truck accidents."

Karns and Karns will now operate with a central headquarters in San Antonio, complemented by two additional strategically positioned offices to ensure accessibility for clients throughout the region. These new locations are situated at:

8626 Tesoro Dr., Suite 812, San Antonio, TX 78217

78217 401 E. Sonterra Blvd., San Antonio, TX 78258

Additionally, the firm is proud to announce the launch of Karns and Karns Truck Accident Attorneys, a specialized division focused exclusively on handling cases involving 18-wheeler accidents and commercial vehicle injuries. This dedicated team possesses the specific knowledge and experience required to navigate the complexities of trucking regulations and commercial insurance policies, ensuring clients receive the strongest possible representation. The Karns and Karns Truck Accident Attorneys location is situated at:

8918 Tesoro Dr., San Antonio, TX 78217

"Recognizing the unique challenges and severity often associated with truck accidents, we have established Karns and Karns Truck Accident Attorneys to provide focused and expert legal counsel to those impacted," said Bill Karns, another founding partner of Karns and Karns. "Our goal is to ensure that victims of these devastating incidents have access to attorneys who understand the nuances of these cases and will fight tirelessly for their rights."

Karns and Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys remain committed to providing compassionate and effective legal representation to individuals who have suffered injuries due to the negligence of others. Their areas of expertise include car accidents, truck accidents, motorcycle accidents, pedestrian accidents, slip and fall incidents, and more.

About Karns and Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys

Karns and Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys is a dedicated law firm with a proven track record of success in representing individuals injured in various accidents. With a client-focused approach and a commitment to achieving the best possible outcomes, the firm has recovered over $300 million for its clients and earned the community's trust, evidenced by over 2,000 five-star reviews. Now expanding their presence in San Antonio, Texas, with multiple locations and a specialized truck accident division, Karns and Karns continue to strongly advocate for injury victims.

For more information, visit http://www.karnsandkarns.com or call 1-800-4THE-WIN (1-800-484-3946).

Media Contact

Karns & Karns, Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys, 1-800-484-3946, [email protected], https://www.karnsandkarns.com/

SOURCE Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys